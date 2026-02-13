Ramadan 2026: Ramadan Likely To Commence In India On February 19

DeepAI

New Delhi: Ramadan, the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar, is likely to commence in India on 19 February, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon. If Ramadan begins on February 19, it will conclude on March 19, also depending on moon sighting. After this, a 3-day festival, Eid al-Fitr, will start on March 20.

In Saudi Arabia and several Gulf nations, the first Roza (fast) may be observed a day earlier, depending on official moon-sighting announcements.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast from dawn until sunset. The day starts with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and concludes with Iftar at sunset. Those who are fasting abstain from all food and drink, including water, throughout the day.

Oman has announced that 19 February will mark the start of Ramadan. The Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Centre has also indicated that fasting in the UAE is expected to begin on the same day. IAC Director Eng Mohammed Shawkat Odeh stated that the crescent moon is unlikely to be visible anywhere in the Arab world on 17 February.

Meanwhile, the UAE has announced reduced working hours for public and private sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed the official working hours for ministries and federal entities during Ramadan.

Timings For Ramadan

The authority confirmed that from Monday to Thursday, working hours will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. On Fridays, employees will work from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The schedule applies across federal ministries and entities, except for employees whose job requirements dictate otherwise.

In a statement published on its official website, the authority stated that flexible working regulations may continue to be applied during Ramadan, provided that the approved daily working hours are met.