 Indian Passport Strengthens, Jumps To 75th Rank Globally
India has climbed 10 places to 75th in the Henley Passport Index, allowing its citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 56 countries. The improvement signals enhanced global mobility, though rankings have fluctuated historically. Singapore topped the list, followed by Japan and South Korea, with several European nations remaining among the strongest passports.

Updated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Indian passport ranking improves to 80th position in the Henley Passport Index 2026 amid changes in global visa access | Representational Image

India has recorded a notable improvement in global travel access, climbing 10 places to rank 75th in the latest Henley & Partners Passport Index, reflecting the country’s growing international acceptance.

Previously ranked 85th, the stronger position translates into tangible benefits for travellers. According to the latest data, Indian passport holders can now visit 56 destinations with either visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival, reducing the need for lengthy pre-travel visa procedures.

The index evaluates passports based on the number of countries their citizens can enter without obtaining a prior visa. A higher ranking generally indicates greater global mobility and convenience for travellers.

While the improvement is being viewed as a positive development, India’s passport performance has historically fluctuated. The country achieved its highest-ever ranking of 71st in 2006 before slipping to 80th and later 85th in recent years.

Globally, Singapore retained the top position, offering visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea jointly secured second place, while Sweden and the United Arab Emirates shared the third spot. Several European nations, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland, also remained among the top-tier performers.

Experts say the latest rise signals improving travel freedom for Indian citizens as the country continues to strengthen its global engagement.

