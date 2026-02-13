 DGCA Slaps Air India With ₹1 Crore Fine For Operating A320 Neo Aircraft On 8 Routes Without Necessary Licence In 2025
The DGCA imposed a ₹1 crore fine on Air India after the airline operated an aircraft on eight routes without a valid airworthiness review certificate. The lapse was voluntarily reported by the carrier, following which the regulator grounded the aircraft and initiated a safety investigation.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Aviation regulator penalises Air India after an A320 Neo flew multiple routes without a valid airworthiness review certificate | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 13: The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) levied a fine of Rs 1 crore on Air India for operating an aircraft without the requisite airworthiness certification. The Tata Group-owned airline voluntarily reported to the DGCA that one of its Airbus A320 Neo aircraft flew on eight routes after its airworthiness review certificate (ARC) expired.

The Free Press Journal had reported on December 2 that the DGCA was probing an incident of Air India operating an A320 Neo aircraft without the ARC on at least eight routes. The inquiry was initiated after the airline informed the aviation regulator on November 26 about the expired ARC.

DGCA imposes penalty

On Friday, the DGCA ordered Air India to pay a fine of Rs 1 crore for the violations. Upon enquiry, Air India acknowledged the fine while adding that the airline had voluntarily reported the incident to the DGCA.

“All identified gaps have since been satisfactorily addressed and shared with the authority. Air India remains unwavering in its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational integrity and safety,” said an Air India spokesperson.

ARC renewal and grounding

ARC is issued annually in respect of an aircraft after a comprehensive review of its maintenance records, physical condition and verification of compliance with all airworthiness standards. It is a validation of an aircraft's main Certificate of Airworthiness (C of A). Under the norms, Air India has been delegated the powers to issue the ARC for an aircraft.

Also Watch:

The incident involved the erstwhile Vistara aircraft, which awaited the first ARC renewal post-merger of Vistara with Air India. The DGCA has issued ARC for 69 aircraft after compliance by Air India, whereas the 70th aircraft was grounded for an engine change, during which its ARC expired. With the initiation of the investigation, the DGCA had instructed the operator to ground the aircraft and de-roster the concerned personnel until the investigation was completed.

