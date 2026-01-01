DGCA Issues Showcause Notice To Air India Pilots Over Safety Concerns On Flights Between Delhi & Tokyo, Seeks Explaination In 14 Days

Air India | File Image

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday issued a notice to Air India pilots over safety concerns on two flights operating between Delhi and Japan. As per the DGCA, the aviation regulator sought an explanation from the pilots of the concerned flights.

Notably, the notice was issued on December 29 amid safety concerns on flights AI-358 and AI-357, pertaining to aircraft dispatch, Minimum Equipment List (MEL) compliance, and flight crew decision-making. The DGCA, in the notice, said that the pilot accepted the aircraft despite repeated snags and system degradation.

DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India pilots over safety lapses.#AirIndia #DGCA pic.twitter.com/o7Ep3umzHd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2026

Notably, flight AI-357 was operating from Delhi to Tokyo and AI-358 from Tokyo to Delhi.

The aviation authority noted that there was a smell of smoke reported near a door on flight AI-358. "Whereas, it has been observed that M/s Air India Limited, during the operation of Flight AI-358 (and related operations of AI-357), serious safety concerns arose pertaining to aircraft dispatch, Minimum Equipment List (MEL) compliance, and flight crew decision-making," the notice read.

"Whereas, during the operation of Flight AI-358, the operating crew received PACK ACM L and Pack Mode advisories. And a smell of smoke was reported near the R2 door. Whereas repetitive snags related to the same systems had been recorded on five previous sectors, indicating a known history of system degradation," it added.

As per the DGCA, the operating crew of AI-358 accepted the aircraft without adequate understanding of MEL limitations, as on December 28, the conditions of the lower right recirculation fan were not aligned with the MEL 'O' conditions.

"Whereas, the aircraft VT-ANI was dispatched with incompatible MEL items, in contravention of CAR Section 2, Series B, Part 1, Paras 2.2 and 2.3. Whereas, despite the above, the pilots of Flights AI-358 and AI-357, including yourself, accepted the aircraft for operation with prior knowledge of repeated snags and existing system degradations," the notice read.

The civil aviation authority directed the pilots to show cause within 14 days of receipt of the notice and demanded an explanation.