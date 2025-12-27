 YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash', Alleges Delhi-Washington Talks
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaYouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash', Alleges Delhi-Washington Talks

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash', Alleges Delhi-Washington Talks

Taneja stirred a controversy with the social media post claiming that AI 171 could be blamed on a pilot’s intentional crash in the final investigation report. He said his information was sourced from reports by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Corriere della Sera.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims AI-171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash' | X/ANI

New Delhi, December 27: YouTuber and former AirAsia India pilot, Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' has made a sensational claim about the Air India Flight 171 crash on his social media account. Taneja stirred a controversy with the social media post claiming that AI 171 could be blamed on a pilot’s intentional crash in the final investigation report.

In his post, Taneja said that discussions were allegedly taking place between Washington and Delhi to frame a report that would avoid causing embarrassment to India and Indians.

He said, "AI 171 would be blamed on pilot intentional crash. Discussions are underway between Washington and Delhi, to write such a final report that does not overly embarrass India and Indians."

Taneja said his information was sourced from reports by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Corriere della Sera.

FPJ Shorts
ED Exposes 26 Fake Crypto Platforms: Flags Fake Websites And Cross-Border Money Trail
ED Exposes 26 Fake Crypto Platforms: Flags Fake Websites And Cross-Border Money Trail
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash', Alleges Delhi-Washington Talks
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash', Alleges Delhi-Washington Talks
Nalasopara Drug Bust: 37-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In Pragati Nagar
Nalasopara Drug Bust: 37-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In Pragati Nagar
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Chembur Digital Marketing Firm Owner Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Fake Forex, Crypto Trading Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Chembur Digital Marketing Firm Owner Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Fake Forex, Crypto Trading Scam; Case Registered

His remarks drew reactions with social media users raising questions about the claim and also calling for caution untill the findings of the report are made public.

One of the users said, "Blaming individuals to protect large organizations sets a dangerous precedent. India gains nothing from silence or soft report." Another user said, "That’s really sad, especially since the pilot did everything he could to prevent the crash."

Details About The Crash

Air India Flight 171 crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, killing almost everyone on board and several people on the ground.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was heading to London Gatwick when it went down just 32 seconds after lift-off, slamming into a hostel building of B.J. Medical College near the airport.

Read Also
AI-171 Crash: Indian Pilots' Body Serves Legal Notice To WSJ And Reuters Over ‘Speculative And...
article-image

Preliminary Investigation Report

According to a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the aircraft lost power in both engines after the fuel control switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF moments after take-off.

The report did not explain why the switches moved and the investigation into the crash, which left only one survivor among those on board, is still underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash',...

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash',...

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Plea Challenging Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life-Term...

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Plea Challenging Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life-Term...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Gujarat: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Inaugurates 11-Acre Centre Of Excellence For Women

Gujarat: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Inaugurates 11-Acre Centre Of Excellence For Women

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...