Uttar Pradesh News: Class 12 Student Held After SUV Mows Down Six In Lucknow | VIDEO

Lucknow: Police have arrested a Class 12 student, Gaurav Singh, for mowing down six people with his car in a hit and run incident in the Banthra area of Lucknow. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the accused driving at high speed. Police said Gaurav was returning from a farewell party and his girlfriend was also in the car at the time of the crash.

A six-year-old boy, Dikshant, who had gone to the market with his grandmother, died on the spot after being run over. Five others were left critically injured and are undergoing treatment at local hospitals. The child was a resident of Unnao and was staying with his mother Sadhna at his maternal home in Lucknow. He was a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The accident took place around 7 pm on Thursday near the Hanuman temple on Kanpur Road in the Banthra area. The CCTV footage emerged on Friday. Eyewitnesses said that as soon as the car stopped after the crash, the girl stepped out of the vehicle, while the student fled from the spot in the car. The boy’s mother reached the hospital after being informed and broke down when she saw her son’s body.

CCTV footage of the hit-and-run incident in UP's Lucknow where allegedly a class 12 student at the wheels of a speeding car mowed a 6-year-old and injuring multiple others on the busy road. https://t.co/w2Ldnw5sWo pic.twitter.com/ry6CpPVXQA — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 13, 2026

ACP Krishna Nagar Rajneesh Verma said the police traced the car and arrested Gaurav Singh. The Desire car used in the incident has been seized. The officer said the car was being driven recklessly and went out of control. Gaurav is a Class 12 student of Awadh Collegiate and is 21 years old.

DCP South Nipun Agrawal said the accused was accompanied by his classmate at the time of the accident. She got down at the spot after the crash and was briefly held by locals before being handed over to the police.

RTO Sanjay Tiwari said the driving licence of the accused has been cancelled. As per the licence records, Gaurav Singh was born on January 21, 2005, and his permanent licence was issued on February 13, 2024. The licence has now been suspended for six months.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is underway.