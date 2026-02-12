Yogi Govt Clears Mega AI Data Hub On 289 Acres Along Yamuna Expressway

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make Uttar Pradesh the country’s leading AI and digital infrastructure hub, a significant initiative has been taken with an agreement between AM Group and the state government’s investment promotion agency, Invest UP.

Under this initiative, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for the establishment of a 1 gigawatt (GW) High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub. On Thursday, YEIDA CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh handed over the Letter of Intent to representatives of AM Group.

YEIDA has issued a Letter of Intent for a total of 289 acres of land, 114 acres in Sector 28 and 175 acres in Sector 8D. This state-of-the-art hub will be equipped with nearly 500,000 high-performance chipsets and will operate 24×7 on carbon-free energy sources, including wind, solar and pumped storage.

The project will be established in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area, with a proposed investment of approximately USD 25 billion.

It will be developed in a phased manner, with operations of the first phase expected to begin by 2028, and the full 1 GW capacity targeted to be achieved by 2030.

Given the rapidly growing demand for AI and high-performance computing in India, this hub will cater to the needs of global hyperscalers, research institutions, enterprises and sovereign AI initiatives. AMG AI Labs, under the vision of “Democratization of AI,” is working toward building an end-to-end value chain from energy to intelligent tokens. This facility will provide the Indian developer community with broad access to cutting-edge chipsets, accelerating the development of AI solutions at both domestic and global levels.

The project is expected to attract large-scale foreign direct investment (FDI) and generate thousands of high-skilled jobs. It will strengthen the local ecosystem in areas such as hardware manufacturing, software development, and specialized cooling technologies. The state government believes that this initiative will prove to be a milestone in positioning Uttar Pradesh among the leading states in the digital econo