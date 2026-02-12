UP CM Yogi Adityanath Projects ‘Naya UP’ With ₹9.12 Lakh Crore Budget, BrahMos Boost

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath, the head of the government, that presented the biggest budget so far in Uttar Pradesh, has signaled the growing strength of ‘Naya UP’.

After Budget 2026-27, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday changed the cover image on his social media account.

By putting up his photograph with BrahMos, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed the message of a ‘Hard Power’ vision.

This message from the Chief Minister on his social media handle indicates that through BrahMos manufacturing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has on one hand emerged as a rising global hub of defence production.

On the other hand, it also presents the people of the state a signal of the confluence of the 9.12 lakh crore budget and strategic strength.

Through the budget, CM Yogi conveyed the message that UP’s economy has reached “Farsh Se Arsh Tak”, which reflects UP’s development, security and investment triveni model.

This “‘Supersonic Kesariya” message of Yogi indicates that Uttar Pradesh has become both the engine of development and the shield of security for the people of the state.