UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s ODOP Scheme Generates 3.16 Lakh Jobs Since 2018

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) scheme has emerged as a structural transformation tool for Uttar Pradesh’s economy. Launched in 2018, this initiative has not only given a new identity to traditional artisans and local products but also provided them with market access, training, and financial support.

So far, the government has provided free training and tool kits to 1,31,000 artisans.

The state’s Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Khadi and Village Industries, Sericulture, Handloom and Textile Industry, Rakesh Sachan, while responding to questions during the Budget Session 2026-27, said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this scheme has given a new identity to the state’s traditional artisans and producers.

He added, "The scheme continues to be implemented effectively to promote traditional products and to provide training, tool kits, and financial assistance to artisans. In Saharanpur district, 2,275 artisans have been provided with advanced tool kits, while 454 handicraft artists have received margin money assistance worth ₹16.26 crore".

He further stated, "The ODOP scheme has made a remarkable economic impact. In 2017-18, the state’s exports stood at ₹86,000 crore, which has now increased to ₹1.86 lakh crore. Around 50 percent of this contribution is attributed to ODOP and handicraft products".

Since 2018, the scheme has helped generate employment for 3,16,000 people.

The financial commitment towards this scheme also reflects the government’s seriousness. In the previous budget, a provision of ₹145 crore was made, out of which ₹135 crore in margin money has already been distributed.

For the current financial year, the allocation has been increased to ₹200 crore.

In addition, 79 products from Uttar Pradesh have received the GI (Geographical Indication) tag, giving a major boost to international branding and market reach.

He emphasized that the ODOP initiative is not merely an economic scheme but a cultural and social renaissance movement. Through the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, artisans are being linked with health security and education facilities.

Along with this, new initiatives like ‘One District, One Cuisine’ are also being introduced to promote local identity and give it a wider platform.