Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh - Budget 2026: Special Focus On Social Welfare By The Yogi Govt; ₹14,953 Cr Allocated

Lucknow: The Yogi Government has given special priority to social welfare in the Budget 2026-27, allocating ₹14,953 crore, which is an 8 percent increase compared to 2025-26. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna stated, ₹8,950 crore is proposed for Old Age Pension and Farmers’ Pension schemes. Currently, 67.50 lakh beneficiaries are receiving ₹1,000 per month as pension.

The Finance Minister said that ₹750 crore is proposed under the Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme for the marriage of daughters. Additionally, ₹100 crore is allocated under the marriage grant scheme for daughters of economically weaker Scheduled Caste families, and ₹50 crore for daughters of economically weaker families from the general category.

An allocation of ₹977 crore is proposed for Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes for Scheduled Caste students. Similarly, ₹950 crore is proposed under the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes for students from the general category.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), comprehensive development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) is being undertaken. The goal is to saturate more than 63,000 tribal-majority villages and tribal villages in aspirational districts across the country with programs from 18 departments.

The Finance Minister further stated, "₹3,402 crore is allocated for Backward Class Welfare schemes, which is 9 percent higher than 2025-26. Under the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Backward Classes, ₹3,060.50 crore is proposed. An allocation of ₹210 crore is made for the marriage grant scheme for daughters of economically weaker families from Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Additionally, ₹20 crore is allocated for hostel construction for students belonging to backward classes".

The Yogi Government has allocated ₹2,140 crore for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, which is 8 percent higher than 2025-26. Under the Divyang Pension Scheme, more than 11 lakh persons with disabilities are receiving ₹1,000 per month. Before 2017, this amount was ₹300 per month. An allocation of ₹1,470 crore is made for this scheme.

As in previous years, the Yogi Government has made special provisions for Minority Welfare schemes, allocating ₹2,058 crore. Under the Prime Minister Jan Vikas Program, ₹500 crore is allocated for Multi-Sectoral Development Programs in 21 districts. Additionally, ₹391 crore is proposed for Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes for minority students.