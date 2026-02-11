Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh - Budget 2026: UP Takes Decisive Step Towards Becoming Technological Superpower

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the budget for financial year 2026-27 in the Assembly and expressed strong confidence in IT and electronics sector. | X @moolchandraMLA

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the budget for financial year 2026-27 in the Assembly and expressed strong confidence in IT and electronics sector. Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the state government is proposing an allocation of 2059 crore rupees for this sector, which is being 76% massive increase compared to the year 2025-26. The government's clear message is that Uttar Pradesh will be made a leading center of digital economy and advanced technology.

Special priority is being given to artificial intelligence in the budget. Uttar Pradesh AI Mission is being started in the state, for which provision of 225 crore rupees is being made. Along with this, AI labs will be established in 49 ITIs of the state under India AI Mission. Provision of 32 crore 82 lakh rupees is being made for the establishment of AI Center of Excellence and India AI Data Labs in the state. The government's objective is to create new employment opportunities by connecting youth with future technologies.

Cyber security is also being given important place in the budget. New scheme is being proposed with provision of 95 crore 16 lakh rupees for the establishment of cyber security operations center. In view of increasing cyber threats with digital expansion, this is being considered a strategic step. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, "AI Pragya program" has already been launched.

In this initiative, global companies like Microsoft, Google, Intel, IBM and One M One B are providing AI training in collaboration with the state government. Farmers, self-help groups, students, doctors and government officers and employees are being trained under this program. The government's objective is to take AI technology to the grassroots level.

Uttar Pradesh is also progressing rapidly in the data center sector. Target is being set in the state to establish 8 data center parks and develop 900 megawatt capacity with estimated investment of 30,000 crore rupees. So far, letters of comfort are being issued to 8 projects, which include 6 data center parks and 2 data center units. Through these projects, investment of about 21,342 crore rupees and 644 megawatt capacity is being achieved.

Position of the state remains strong in electronics manufacturing also. Uttar Pradesh has become the largest mobile phone manufacturing center in the country. 65% of the country's total mobile phone production takes place in the state. 55% of India's electronics components units are also located in Uttar Pradesh. Electronics exports of the state have increased to 44,744 crore rupees.

Due to increasing investment and innovation in industry and technology and policies to promote them, Uttar Pradesh is achieving leader status in the national startup ranking. The increase of more than 76% in the IT and electronics sector in the budget is being considered a decisive step towards taking the state's digital economy to new heights. Experts believe that this investment will rapidly move Uttar Pradesh towards a technology-based development model.