Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic In Ayodhya, Varanasi And 18 UP Districts, Courts Evacuated

Lucknow: Holy cities of Ayodhya, Varanasi and 18 other districts in Uttar Pradesh were put on high alert on Friday after threat emails warning of bomb explosions at court premises triggered panic among lawyers, litigants and court staff, leading to the evacuation of several court complexes and suspension of routine work.

Soon after the alerts were received, district courts in Ayodhya and other locations were cleared as a precautionary measure.

"Court premises were evacuated within minutes, with advocates and litigants asked to move out while police sealed entry and exit points.," senior police officer said.

In Varanasi, panic broke out after the District Judge received a bomb threat email warning of blowing up the court complex. The threatening message was received on the official email account at around 1.30 am, officials said. Following the alert, bar association office bearers held an emergency meeting, while tension gripped the court campus as security agencies swung into action.

After the threat to the District Judge, security at the Varanasi court complex was immediately stepped up. DCP Varuna Pramod Kumar and Cantt Inspector Shivakant Mishra reached the spot with police force and the bomb disposal squad and launched a comprehensive checking operation across the premises. Entry and exit points were sealed and the area was sanitised as part of the security protocol.

Security was tightened across court complexes amid fears of a coordinated threat targeting the judicial system.

Teams of the bomb disposal squad and dog squad rushed to the spots and carried out thorough searches of court buildings, record rooms, chambers and surrounding areas. Senior police officers supervised the combing operations, while additional force was deployed to prevent crowding and ensure smooth evacuation. No suspicious object or explosive material had been found till the filing of this report.

Judicial officers, including the Chief Judicial Magistrate, took charge of security coordination at several locations. The Circle Officer City and other senior officials remained stationed at the premises to oversee the operation and maintain law and order. Court proceedings in multiple districts were disrupted as hearings were halted and staff asked to leave until the security sweep was completed.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the threat emails. Cyber and intelligence units have been pressed into service to identify the sender and determine the motive behind the coordinated alerts. Officials said the matter was being treated as a serious security breach and strict action would be taken against those responsible for creating panic and disrupting judicial work.

Authorities appealed to lawyers, litigants and the general public not to believe rumours or circulate unverified messages on social media. They urged people to cooperate with security agencies and follow official advisories until normal functioning of courts is restored after clearance from the bomb disposal teams.