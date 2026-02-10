 SCARY! Viral Video Shows Small Plane Making Emergency Landing On Busy Street In Georgia, Hitting Multiple Cars
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSCARY! Viral Video Shows Small Plane Making Emergency Landing On Busy Street In Georgia, Hitting Multiple Cars

SCARY! Viral Video Shows Small Plane Making Emergency Landing On Busy Street In Georgia, Hitting Multiple Cars

A scary video going viral shows a small plane making an emergency landing on a busy street in Georgia, crashing into multiple vehicles in Gainesville on Monday. Police said several people suffered minor injuries, and the intersection was shut for hours. The aircraft was en route to Cherokee County Airport when engine trouble forced the landing.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
X

A frightening video going viral on social media shows a small aircraft crashing on a busy roadway in Georgia's Gainesville, caused panic among motorists and pedestrians.

The incident occurred on Monday on a busy Gainesville road, where the plane struck multiple vehicles, forcing authorities to shut down a major intersection, police said.

Viral Video Captures Emergency Landing Turned Crash

The video widely shared online shows the aircraft attempting an emergency landing on the crowded road before crashing into several vehicles. According to police, several people sustained minor injuries in the accident.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Slips 11 Paise To 90.77 Against Dollar, India-US Trade Deal Sparks Caution
Rupee Slips 11 Paise To 90.77 Against Dollar, India-US Trade Deal Sparks Caution
ISRO Fast-Tracks India’s Space Station Plans, 80 Satellites In Pipeline
ISRO Fast-Tracks India’s Space Station Plans, 80 Satellites In Pipeline
IND vs PAK Boycott Row: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi's Defiant Response To ICC's Sanctions Threat Keeps T20 World Cup Drama Alive
IND vs PAK Boycott Row: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi's Defiant Response To ICC's Sanctions Threat Keeps T20 World Cup Drama Alive
Regulator Launches Probe Into Bithumb's Accidental Bitcoin Payout
Regulator Launches Probe Into Bithumb's Accidental Bitcoin Payout

Emergency services rushed to the spot, and the road was immediately closed following the crash.

Traffic Disruptions After Crash

Authorities advised residents to expect extended traffic delays as emergency crews worked at the scene and cleared debris from the roadway.

Plane En Route to Cherokee County Airport

According to multiple international media reports, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the aircraft was travelling from Gainesville’s Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport to Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton when the incident took place.

Read Also
'Whole Country Should Come Together': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge After Visit To Airplane...
article-image

Emergency Landing Due to Engine Issues

The Hawker Beechcraft BE-36 was forced to make an emergency landing after the pilot reported engine trouble around 12:10 pm (local time), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

FAA officials confirmed that the agency will investigate the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SCARY! Viral Video Shows Small Plane Making Emergency Landing On Busy Street In Georgia, Hitting...
SCARY! Viral Video Shows Small Plane Making Emergency Landing On Busy Street In Georgia, Hitting...
From Revolt To Return: How Tarique Rahman Became Bangladesh's Safe Bet
From Revolt To Return: How Tarique Rahman Became Bangladesh's Safe Bet
Indian-Canadian IT Professional Shot Dead In Toronto Mall Parking Lot; Probe Underway
Indian-Canadian IT Professional Shot Dead In Toronto Mall Parking Lot; Probe Underway
US: Republican Lawmaker Proposes Bill To End H-1B Visa Program, Citing Harm To American Workers
US: Republican Lawmaker Proposes Bill To End H-1B Visa Program, Citing Harm To American Workers
Pakistan Govt Directs PAK National Cricket Team To Take The Field For Match Against India At ICC T20...
Pakistan Govt Directs PAK National Cricket Team To Take The Field For Match Against India At ICC T20...