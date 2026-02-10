SCARY! Viral Video Shows Small Plane Making Emergency Landing On Busy Street In Georgia, Hitting Multiple Cars

X

A frightening video going viral on social media shows a small aircraft crashing on a busy roadway in Georgia's Gainesville, caused panic among motorists and pedestrians.

The incident occurred on Monday on a busy Gainesville road, where the plane struck multiple vehicles, forcing authorities to shut down a major intersection, police said.

Viral Video Captures Emergency Landing Turned Crash

The video widely shared online shows the aircraft attempting an emergency landing on the crowded road before crashing into several vehicles. According to police, several people sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Emergency services rushed to the spot, and the road was immediately closed following the crash.

Traffic Disruptions After Crash

Authorities advised residents to expect extended traffic delays as emergency crews worked at the scene and cleared debris from the roadway.

Plane En Route to Cherokee County Airport

According to multiple international media reports, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the aircraft was travelling from Gainesville’s Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport to Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton when the incident took place.

Emergency Landing Due to Engine Issues

The Hawker Beechcraft BE-36 was forced to make an emergency landing after the pilot reported engine trouble around 12:10 pm (local time), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

FAA officials confirmed that the agency will investigate the incident.