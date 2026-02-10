 Indian-Canadian IT Professional Shot Dead In Toronto Mall Parking Lot; Probe Underway
A 37-year-old Indian-Canadian IT professional, Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar from Brampton, was shot dead in a targeted attack at a Toronto shopping centre parking lot. Police say the suspects fled in a vehicle. The Karnataka-born man succumbed to his injuries at hospital. The incident marks Toronto’s third homicide this year.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
Indian-Canadian IT Professional Shot Dead In Toronto Mall Parking Lot; Probe Underway | Pixabay

Ottawa: A 37-year-old Indian-Canadian died after being shot by unidentified men in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Toronto, Canada, police said.

In a statement on Sunday, the Toronto Police Service identified the victim as Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar of Brampton.

On Saturday, at approximately 3:31 p.m., police responded to a call for a shooting in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre located at Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27, the statement said.

It said police officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, or suspects, fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, they said.

Nandakumar, originally from Karnataka, was an IT professional.

The shooting marks Toronto's third homicide of the year.

Images taken from the scene show a white SUV with bullet holes in the windshield and a shattered window on the driver's side, according to CTV News.

It said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known, but officers believe it was a "targeted" incident.

"I can understand how a shooting like this, especially at a mall, can cause concern for the safety of the public," Insp. Errol Watson was quoted as saying by the CBC news.

"Officers will be canvassing for any witnesses, video and evidence." At this time, the incident is believed to be targeted and not "random," Watson said, adding that police are still working to gather details on how many suspects there are and how many gunshots were fired.

