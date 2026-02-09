 'Absolutely Terrible, One Of The Worst...': US President Donald Trump SLAMS Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Absolutely Terrible, One Of The Worst...': US President Donald Trump SLAMS Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show

'Absolutely Terrible, One Of The Worst...': US President Donald Trump SLAMS Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show

US President Donald Trump criticised Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show on Truth Social, calling it “terrible,” “disgusting,” and an affront to America’s greatness. He also attacked the media and NFL rules. The show marked Bad Bunny’s only US performance this year and was hailed by the singer as a milestone for Latinos.

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump Slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show as 'Affront To Greatness Of America' | File Pic & X @AccessBadBunny

Santa Clara (California): US President Donald Trump launched a scathing critique of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, labeling the show an "affront to the Greatness of America" and a "slap in the face" to the country.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social as the Super Bowl aired, Trump criticised both the music and choreography of the show.

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" he wrote.

Read Also
Super Bowl 2026 Turns Into Wedding Party! Couple Marries During Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, Seals It...
article-image

Trump claimed the performance "makes no sense" and does not reflect "the Greatness of America" or its "standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence." He also said, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying," adding that the dancing was "disgusting, especially for young children." In the same post, Trump accused what he described as the "Fake News Media" of praising the show and used the moment to criticise the NFL's new kickoff rule.

FPJ Shorts
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Tribal Student From Gujarat Asks Question About Stress During Op Sindoor After Pahalgam Attack; PM Modi Responds | Video
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Tribal Student From Gujarat Asks Question About Stress During Op Sindoor After Pahalgam Attack; PM Modi Responds | Video
Lamborghini Revuelto: All You Need To Know About The ₹ 10 Crore Car That Injured Six People In Kanpur
Lamborghini Revuelto: All You Need To Know About The ₹ 10 Crore Car That Injured Six People In Kanpur
'Absolutely Terrible, One Of The Worst...': US President Donald Trump SLAMS Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show
'Absolutely Terrible, One Of The Worst...': US President Donald Trump SLAMS Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show
Thinking Beyond Exams: PM Modi Lauds Students' 'Viksit Bharat' Vision At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
Thinking Beyond Exams: PM Modi Lauds Students' 'Viksit Bharat' Vision At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

Earlier, as the Super Bowl began, Trump struck a more upbeat tone, posting a separate message wishing viewers well and saying the country was "stronger, bigger, and better than ever before," as per Variety.

Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl halftime performer last September by the NFL and Apple Music.

Read Also
Super Bowl 2026 Turns Into Wedding Party! Couple Marries During Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, Seals It...
article-image

Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski publicly condemned the choice, accusing the Grammy-winning artist of being divisive and claiming the league should have opted for a more "inclusive" act, according to Variety.

The halftime show is particularly significant as it marks Bad Bunny's only US concert appearance scheduled for the year, with his Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour bypassing the United States.

As per Variety, the singer previously told I-D magazine that fears over ICE raids influenced his decision not to tour the country.

Read Also
Kendall Jenner Enjoys Ex-Boyfriend Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Performance In California...
article-image

Trump later said that Bad Bunny's selection was "absolutely ridiculous," adding that he did not know the artist.

According to Variety, when Bad Bunny hosted Saturday Night Live last October, he described the Super Bowl performance as a milestone for Latinos in the US, calling it a collective win that could not be erased.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Absolutely Terrible, One Of The Worst...': US President Donald Trump SLAMS Bad Bunny's Super Bowl...
'Absolutely Terrible, One Of The Worst...': US President Donald Trump SLAMS Bad Bunny's Super Bowl...
Kendall Jenner Enjoys Ex-Boyfriend Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Performance In California...
Kendall Jenner Enjoys Ex-Boyfriend Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Performance In California...
Border 2, Mardaani 3, Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Starrer Mints...
Border 2, Mardaani 3, Vadh 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Starrer Mints...
'Verbal Attacks Were Extremely Triggering': Soundharya Shetty Breaks Silence After Sadhaaf...
'Verbal Attacks Were Extremely Triggering': Soundharya Shetty Breaks Silence After Sadhaaf...
Happy Birthday Amrita Singh: Watch These All-Time Favourite Films Of The Veteran Actress On OTT...
Happy Birthday Amrita Singh: Watch These All-Time Favourite Films Of The Veteran Actress On OTT...