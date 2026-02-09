Kendall Jenner Enjoys Ex-Boyfriend Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Performance In California With Hailey Bieber—WATCH

Kendall Jenner At Super Bowl 2026 | Photo Via X

Model Kendall Jenner attended Super Bowl 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, United States, where her ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny made history on Sunday, February 8, becoming the first male solo Latin artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show and the first performer to deliver an entire halftime set exclusively in Spanish.

Kendall Jenner Enjoys Ex-Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendall was spotted alongside her close friend Hailey Bieber, her sister Kim Kardashian, and her rumoured boyfriend, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Viral videos circulating online showed the 818 Tequila founder enjoying the performance and dancing along as Bad Bunny took the stage.

Dressed in a black tie-up crop top paired with high-waisted denim jeans, with her hair left open, Kendall appeared to be in high spirits and was seen holding hands with Hailey Bieber during the show.

Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Tyler the Creator, Tim Cook and Lewis Hamilton watching Bad Bunny’s halftime show at the #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/JHXilIxm4z — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 9, 2026

Kendall Jenner bailando NUEVAYoL en el medio tiempo del Super Bowl de Bad Bunny 🕺❤️ pic.twitter.com/lzN8YxPr0P — BAD BUNNY DAILY UPDATES (@keiveiec) February 9, 2026

About Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Relationship

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dated from February 2023 to September 2024. During their relationship, the two made several public appearances together, collaborated on a Gucci campaign, and attended the Met Gala as a couple.

After nearly a year of dating, the couple called it quits in December 2023. Several months later, in May 2024, they were photographed spending time together at the Après Met 2 Met Gala afterparty, and it was confirmed that the rapper and the model had officially reunited.

However, the reconciliation was short-lived, and the pair no longer appear to be dating.

Toward the end of the song, Bad Bunny paused to shout out every country across the Americas, one by one, as the crowd erupted in applause. Holding up a football emblazoned with the words "Together We Are America," the Puerto Rican singer offered a powerful response to past criticism, reinforcing his message of unity and empowerment.

"the only thing more powerful than hate is love"



bad bunny shouts out all the countries in america

pic.twitter.com/JR5kF8x7I7 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 9, 2026

As for the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks clinched their second Super Bowl title by defeating the New England Patriots 29–13 in Super Bowl LX (60) on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX.