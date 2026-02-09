Super Bowl 2026 Turns Into Wedding Party! Couple Marries During Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, Seals It With Kiss & Cake Cutting—WATCH

Wedding At Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show | Photo Via X

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, who recently won Album of the Year for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS at the 2026 Grammys, delivered a nearly 13-minute medley during the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. While his performance was widely praised by netizens, one of the most viral moments was a couple who actually got married during his set.

Couple Get Married During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

In the viral video, the couple can be is seen standing before an officiant as a white-themed wedding ceremony unfolds in front of a global audience. After being pronounced husband and wife in Spanish, the newlyweds share a sweet kiss, surrounded by others dressed in all white. Bad Bunny's performance then turns into a wedding party, with the couple also seen cutting a giant wedding cake, after which Lady Gaga makes a surprise appearance as a guest performer at the celebration.

The wedding at Bad Bunny’s halftime show was real! #SuperBowlLX

pic.twitter.com/AI7UR4AL2L — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 9, 2026

bad bunny’s stage being a big wedding with everyone dancing and kids sleeping on chairs 🥹#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/yDrOAj0rE3 — bjo 🧚🏻‍♀️🏒 (@livingformlk) February 9, 2026

A couple got married while Bad Bunny was performing at the Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/GZ7IimVX4F — CHIDYE (@gentlechidye) February 9, 2026

Couple Originally Invited Bad Bunny To Their Wedding

While some netizens believed the wedding was a part of Bad Bunny's performance, the singer's team confirmed that it was, in fact, a real ceremony. The couple had originally invited Bad Bunny to their wedding; however, instead of attending, he invited them to be part of his Super Bowl LX halftime show, his team told Variety.

The performance also included appearances by Ricky Martin, while Cardi B and actor Pedro Pascal were among the dancers on stage.

pedro pascal, cardi b, karol g & jessica alba make a surprise appearance during bad bunny’s super bowl halftime show

pic.twitter.com/OYQlkyYjaZ — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny Deletes IG Posts, Unfollows Everyone

Meanwhile, hours after the performance, Bad Bunny shocked fans by wiping his Instagram account clean, deleting all posts and his profile picture, unfollowing everyone, and leaving the profile showing 0 posts.

As of now, Bad Bunny has not issued any statement addressing the Instagram wipe.