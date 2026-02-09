 Super Bowl 2026 Turns Into Wedding Party! Couple Marries During Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, Seals It With Kiss & Cake Cutting—WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSuper Bowl 2026 Turns Into Wedding Party! Couple Marries During Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, Seals It With Kiss & Cake Cutting—WATCH

Super Bowl 2026 Turns Into Wedding Party! Couple Marries During Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, Seals It With Kiss & Cake Cutting—WATCH

Puerto Rican rapper-singer Bad Bunny delivered a nearly 13-minute medley at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara. While netizens praised the performance, a viral highlight showed a couple, who had invited him to their wedding, getting married, sharing a kiss, and cutting a giant cake as Lady Gaga made a surprise live appearance.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Wedding At Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show | Photo Via X

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, who recently won Album of the Year for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS at the 2026 Grammys, delivered a nearly 13-minute medley during the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. While his performance was widely praised by netizens, one of the most viral moments was a couple who actually got married during his set.

Couple Get Married During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

In the viral video, the couple can be is seen standing before an officiant as a white-themed wedding ceremony unfolds in front of a global audience. After being pronounced husband and wife in Spanish, the newlyweds share a sweet kiss, surrounded by others dressed in all white. Bad Bunny's performance then turns into a wedding party, with the couple also seen cutting a giant wedding cake, after which Lady Gaga makes a surprise appearance as a guest performer at the celebration.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Indian Govt Cuts TCS On Overseas Education & Medical Remittances, Easing Upfront Cost Burden
Indian Govt Cuts TCS On Overseas Education & Medical Remittances, Easing Upfront Cost Burden
IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Again After ICC Meet On T20 World Cup 2026
IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Again After ICC Meet On T20 World Cup 2026
Pariksha Pe Chacha 2026: Tribal Student From Gujarat Asks Question About Stress During Op Sindoor After Pahalgam Attack; PM Modi Responds | Video
Pariksha Pe Chacha 2026: Tribal Student From Gujarat Asks Question About Stress During Op Sindoor After Pahalgam Attack; PM Modi Responds | Video
Karnataka: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Detained In Bengaluru While Protesting Against Proposed Metro Fare Hike - Video
Karnataka: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Detained In Bengaluru While Protesting Against Proposed Metro Fare Hike - Video
Read Also
'We Are Not Animals...': Bad Bunny Speaks Out Against ICE At Grammys 2026 After Win, Gets Standing...
article-image

Couple Originally Invited Bad Bunny To Their Wedding

While some netizens believed the wedding was a part of Bad Bunny's performance, the singer's team confirmed that it was, in fact, a real ceremony. The couple had originally invited Bad Bunny to their wedding; however, instead of attending, he invited them to be part of his Super Bowl LX halftime show, his team told Variety.

The performance also included appearances by Ricky Martin, while Cardi B and actor Pedro Pascal were among the dancers on stage.

Read Also
Video: Angry Cardi B Throws Marker At Pap Over Pregnancy Question Outside LA Court, Shouts 'Don't...
article-image

Bad Bunny Deletes IG Posts, Unfollows Everyone

Meanwhile, hours after the performance, Bad Bunny shocked fans by wiping his Instagram account clean, deleting all posts and his profile picture, unfollowing everyone, and leaving the profile showing 0 posts.

As of now, Bad Bunny has not issued any statement addressing the Instagram wipe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Super Bowl 2026 Turns Into Wedding Party! Couple Marries During Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, Seals It...
Super Bowl 2026 Turns Into Wedding Party! Couple Marries During Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, Seals It...
'Vomit Hogaya': Samay Raina's Mother Says She Felt Ill After Seeing Sunil Pal's Face - Watch Video
'Vomit Hogaya': Samay Raina's Mother Says She Felt Ill After Seeing Sunil Pal's Face - Watch Video
Arijit Singh Performs On Stage For First Time After Announcing Retirement From Playback Singing;...
Arijit Singh Performs On Stage For First Time After Announcing Retirement From Playback Singing;...
Did Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Make Their Relationship Official At Super Bowl LX? Watch Viral...
Did Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Make Their Relationship Official At Super Bowl LX? Watch Viral...
Who Is Tanvi Gadkari? Actress Went Viral For Dancing During IND Vs USA ICC T20 WC26 Clash At...
Who Is Tanvi Gadkari? Actress Went Viral For Dancing During IND Vs USA ICC T20 WC26 Clash At...