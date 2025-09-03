Video: Angry Cardi B Throws Marker At Pap Over Pregnancy Question Outside LA Court, Shouts 'Don't Disrespect Me'

Amid swirling pregnancy rumours, rapper Cardi B lashed out at a paparazzo after being questioned about her personal life while leaving court in Alhambra, California, on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old rapper turned heads in a black-and-white polka dot dress as she made her way out of the court. But when asked if she was expecting her fourth child with ex-husband Offset and how that might affect NFL star Stefon Diggs, whom she has been linked to since June, Cardi snapped.

"Respect women," she shouted, before angrily tossing a marker in the direction of the paparazzo.

A video on social media shows the photographer pressing Cardi about claims that "Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time" and whether there could be any "paternity issues with Stefon Diggs." Cardi, visibly irritated, grabbed a marker from a fan's hand and hurled it toward the questioner.

Cardi B throws a marker at a reporter for disrespecting her outside of the court house today😬👀 pic.twitter.com/zWrMzLUQhA — 𝑩𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒊🩷 (@bugatti_bardi) September 2, 2025

As her bodyguard escorted her to a waiting vehicle, the man called out, "I still love you even though you threw some stuff at me." However, Cardi fired back saying, "Don’t do that. Do you see women asking those type of questions to me? Why do you feel as a man, you get to ask me those type of questions? Act like you have some manners. Don't disrespect me."

Despite her frustration, the paparazzo persisted, shouting once again, "I still love you, Cardi."

Cardi B throws marker at an reporter as she leaves court:

“Don’t disrespect me.”pic.twitter.com/b0pHKG5LNq — Let Me Hear It On X (@letmehearitonx) September 2, 2025

Why was Cardi B at court?

The outburst followed Cardi's appearance in court for a lawsuit filed by former security guard Emani Ellis who had accused the rapper of assaulting her during a doctor’s visit in 2018, alleging that Cardi scratched her face with a fingernail and spat on her during her then-secret first pregnancy.

However, according to media reports, the trial concluded swiftly in Cardi's favour. The jury cleared the rapper of all liability, handing her what was described as a "quick and absolute victory."