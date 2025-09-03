 Bijuria: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Set The Dance Floor On Fire In Sonu Nigam's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Song
Bijuria is a reimagined version of one of Sonu Nigam's most iconic tracks, blending nostalgia with a modern, high-octane twist. The recreated version has been composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, who has also added new lyrics to the track. It is a perfect fusion of old-school charm and contemporary beats - one that practically demands listeners to hit the dance floor

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
article-image

The makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles, have unveiled the film's first track, Bijuria, and it promises to be the party anthem of the season. Released on Wednesday (September 3), the song has already captured attention for its infectious energy and sizzling chemistry between the lead pair.

Bijuria is a reimagined version of one of Sonu Nigam's most iconic tracks, blending nostalgia with a modern, high-octane twist. The recreated version has been composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, who has also added new lyrics to the track. The original composition was by Ravi Pawar, with lyrics written by Sonu Nigam and Ajay Jhingran.

article-image

The new rendition retains Sonu's vocals while introducing Asees Kaur, whose fresh, dynamic voice adds sass and groove, making the track feel both familiar and brand-new. The result is a perfect fusion of old-school charm and contemporary beats - one that practically demands listeners to hit the dance floor.

The music video elevates the track further, with Janhvi and Varun dancing their hearts out against a glamorous backdrop. Their high-energy moves, stylish looks, and palpable chemistry have turned the video into a visual spectacle. With its flashy sets and electrifying choreography, the song is designed to become a staple at parties and playlists in the months to come.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, promises to be a big-ticket entertainer. Alongside Janhvi and Varun, the ensemble cast includes Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul, among others.

The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2025, and if the first track is any indication, audiences can expect a vibrant, high-energy cinematic experience packed with music, dance, and drama.

