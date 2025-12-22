Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 21: Pari Faces Ranvijay's Abuse

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Star Plus

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 21: In today’s episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Mihir enters the house while affectionately calling Noina "darling" and "boss." He is seen taking care of her as he attends a business meeting at the dinner table.

As Mihir leaves, Noina’s Pisi Maa (bua) asks her to make Mihir speak to her for some time. While Pisi Maa talks about Mihir and Noina being married and leading a happy married life, Mihir interrupts her, saying he wants to clear the confusion. He reveals that he and Noina are not married, leaving Pisi Maa shocked.

Noina then claims that Mihir has promised to marry her. Mihir clarifies that he does intend to marry Noina, but only after his divorce is finalised.

Later, Mihir returns to his room and feels disheartened upon seeing Tulsi. At the same time, Tulsi gets hiccups, and both are shown remembering each other while staying apart.

Meanwhile, Ranvijay enters the house with his friends and calls Pari downstairs to celebrate her birthday. Hesitant, Pari comes down, but Ranvijay notices marks on her face and angrily asks her to cover them, which are implied to be caused by his violence.

Pari recalls painful flashbacks of Ranvijay slapping her on multiple occasions. Fighting back tears, she hides the marks. Her daughter then approaches her, showing an injury, which triggers another flashback of Pari’s mother comforting her in a similar way.

As Pari takes time to get ready, Ranvijay shouts at her again and even scolds their daughter. When Pari tries to stop him, he grows angrier and threatens her to come downstairs after getting ready.

The promo shows Pari refusing to celebrate her birthday in her grandmother’s absence. Hearing this, Mihir reminds everyone that Tulsi has been away for six years.