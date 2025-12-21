 Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Runner Up: Angry Netizens Say 'RIP BB Star Maa' As Thanuja Finishes Runner-Up
Kalyan Padala was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, taking home Rs. 35 lakh and an SUV, while Thanuja Puttaswamy finished as the runner-up. The result sparked mixed reactions online, with several fans expressing disappointment and calling out the channel over Thanuja's loss.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Runner Up | Star Maa

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner has finally been announced! Kalyan Padala held the trophy, winning Rs. 35 Lakh prize money. While Thanuja Puttaswamy has been announced as the runner-up of the season.

While many were speculating Thanuja to win the season but Kalyan turned out to be the winner, making the fans call out the channel. Star Maa announced Thanuja as the runner-up on social media with the caption, "Almost the crown, but all the glory! #Thanuja is the runner-up of #BiggBossTelugu9 (sic)."

As the runner-up was announced, a user commented, "Emmu and Thanuja because of whom we started watching BB, it is unfair to both of them, nice star maa from next no more BB (sic)." One claimed, "I am proud of thanuja fan and real winner thanujaputuswmy (sic)." "Rip bb starmaa," commented another. Another angry fan commented, "Worst star maa Rip Bb Season Rip ..worst worst ever. Unfair BB Trp (sic)."

Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Kalyan Padala- winner

Thanuja- runner up

Demon Pavan- 2nd runner up

Emmanuel- 4th position

Sanjjanaa Galrani- 5th position

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: What Did Winner Kalyan Padala Take?

As Kalyan emerged as the winner of the season, he took home Rs. 35 Lakh and a SUV car. After winning the Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Kalyan wrote on Instagram, "History isn't just witnessed. It is created with belief, discipline and relentless effort. This moment belongs to our Kalyan Padala and equally to the countless hands and hearts behind the scenes (sic)." He added, "The teams who worked day and night, the strategists, creators, coordinators, volunteers and every silent contributor who stood strong till the very end (sic)."

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale episode is available to watch on Jio Hotstar. The episode aired LIVE on Star Maa.

