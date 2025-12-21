 Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Demon Pavan Self-Eliminates, Secures 2nd Runner-Up Spot & Takes Home ₹15 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Demon Pavan Self-Eliminates, Secures 2nd Runner-Up Spot & Takes Home ₹15 Lakh

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Demon Pavan Self-Eliminates, Secures 2nd Runner-Up Spot & Takes Home ₹15 Lakh

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale is set as Sanjjanaa Galrani and Emmanuel finish in fifth and fourth place, respectively. Demon Pavan reportedly self-eliminated, taking Rs. 15 lakh, which will be deducted from the winner’s Rs. 50 lakh prize.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Kalyan Padala | Star Maa

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale battle is all set to begin. According to reports, Sanjjanaa Galrani finished in fifth place, while Emmanuel secured the fourth position. Both have been eliminated, leaving Kalyan Padala, Thanuja Puttaswamy, and Demon Pavan as the top three finalists.

As per Track Tollywood, Demon Pavan has reportedly self-eliminated from the show, choosing to go home with Rs. 15 lakh. This move could be strategic, as there were buzz about Thanuja and Kalyan advancing to the finale. With Pavan taking Rs. 15 lakh, the amount will be deducted from the winner’s Rs. 50 lakh prize money.

Read Also
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Who Might Win, Kalyan Padala Or Thanuja Puttaswamy?
article-image

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Will Win, Kalyan Or Thanuja?

There is tough competition between Thanuja and Kalyan. Many speculate that Kalyan might be declared the winner of the season and Thanuja turn out to be the runner-up. However, as per Dishadaily, Thaunja was reportedly declared the winner in now-updated Wikipedia page. Let us further wait for the official announcement today to know who the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Demon Pavan Self-Eliminates, Secures 2nd Runner-Up Spot & Takes Home ₹15 Lakh
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Demon Pavan Self-Eliminates, Secures 2nd Runner-Up Spot & Takes Home ₹15 Lakh
59th Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial All India Full-Length Bengali Drama Festival Begins In Lucknow
59th Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial All India Full-Length Bengali Drama Festival Begins In Lucknow
Mumbai: State Committee Visits Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground, To Submit Remedial Measures To HC
Mumbai: State Committee Visits Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground, To Submit Remedial Measures To HC
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates U19 Team On Asia Cup Final Win Over India, Praises PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates U19 Team On Asia Cup Final Win Over India, Praises PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Demon Pavan Self-Eliminates, Secures 2nd Runner-Up Spot & Takes...

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Demon Pavan Self-Eliminates, Secures 2nd Runner-Up Spot & Takes...

Shefali Shah's Ex Harsh Chhaya Goes Viral With Cryptic Divorce Story Post, Netizens React, 'Is Actor...

Shefali Shah's Ex Harsh Chhaya Goes Viral With Cryptic Divorce Story Post, Netizens React, 'Is Actor...

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Who Might Win, Kalyan Padala Or Thanuja Puttaswamy?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Who Might Win, Kalyan Padala Or Thanuja Puttaswamy?

Actress Nora Fatehi Suffers Minor Injuries After Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car In Andheri While En...

Actress Nora Fatehi Suffers Minor Injuries After Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car In Andheri While En...

Mukesh Khanna Praises Dhurandhar, Calls Ranveer Singh 'Good Actor' After Denying Him Role Of...

Mukesh Khanna Praises Dhurandhar, Calls Ranveer Singh 'Good Actor' After Denying Him Role Of...