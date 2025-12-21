Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Demon Pavan Self-Eliminates, Secures 2nd Runner-Up Spot & Takes Home ₹15 Lakh

Kalyan Padala | Star Maa

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale battle is all set to begin. According to reports, Sanjjanaa Galrani finished in fifth place, while Emmanuel secured the fourth position. Both have been eliminated, leaving Kalyan Padala, Thanuja Puttaswamy, and Demon Pavan as the top three finalists.

As per Track Tollywood, Demon Pavan has reportedly self-eliminated from the show, choosing to go home with Rs. 15 lakh. This move could be strategic, as there were buzz about Thanuja and Kalyan advancing to the finale. With Pavan taking Rs. 15 lakh, the amount will be deducted from the winner’s Rs. 50 lakh prize money.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Will Win, Kalyan Or Thanuja?

There is tough competition between Thanuja and Kalyan. Many speculate that Kalyan might be declared the winner of the season and Thanuja turn out to be the runner-up. However, as per Dishadaily, Thaunja was reportedly declared the winner in now-updated Wikipedia page. Let us further wait for the official announcement today to know who the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is.