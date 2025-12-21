Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Who Might Win, Kalyan Padala Or Thanuja Puttaswamy?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 | Star Maa

Who will win Bigg Boss Telugu 9? This is the question on everyone’s mind ahead of the grand finale episode. The internet is divided, with fans debating whether Kalyan Padala or Thanuja Puttaswamy will lift the trophy.

So far, Emmanuel and Sanjjanna have been eliminated from the show, finishing in fourth and fifth place, respectively. With their exit, the three finalists of the season are Kalyan Padala, Demon Pavan, and Thanuja Puttaswamy.

Will Thanuja Win Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

According to Dishadaily, Thanuja has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, based on a viral Wikipedia screenshot. The report also claims that Kalyan will finish as the runner-up, while Pavan will take the second runner-up position.

However, online voting trends suggest otherwise, with Kalyan being widely speculated as the winner of the season. One user tweeted, “Officially confirmed Kalyan winner (sic)." Another wrote, "Management in shock that Kalyan got more votes even after their efforts to make Thanuja winner (sic)."

To Watch Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale episode will be available to watch on Star Maa on television. For those who want to stream the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale episode on OTT, it will be available on Jio Hotstar to stream LIVE.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale Timing

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale episode will be available to stream on television and OTT platform from 7 pm onwards. The winner who will be announced in the end will take home the whopping prize money of Rs. 50 Lakh. The winner will also get a new car.