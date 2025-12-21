 Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan Padala Makes History By 'Winning As First Commoner', Trends On Internet As He Lifts Trophy
Kalyan Padala was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, becoming the show's first-ever commoner champion and taking home Rs. 35 lakh in prize money. The original Rs. 50 lakh prize was reduced after Demon Pavan self-eliminated with Rs. 15 lakh.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 | Star Maa

Kalyan Padala is trending all over the internet, after being announced as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Kalyan happened to be the "first commoner champion" of Bigg Boss Telugu history. The winner took home the whopping prize money of Rs. 35 Lakh.

Originally the prize money was set to Rs. 50 Lakh. However, it was cut down as Demon Pavan chose to self-eliminate himself and take home Rs. 15 Lakh.

After the winner was announced, a user tweeted, "Congratulations to #KalyanPadala 🎉🎉🎉💥💥, who made history by winning the #BiggBossTelugu9 title as a commoner for the first time. Defeating celebrities to claim the trophy is a huge achievement (sic)." Another wrote, "Kalyan Padala wins Bigg Boss telugu 9 first commoner champion (sic)."

