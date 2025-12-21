Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner: Kalyan Padala Lifts Trophy With ₹35 Lakh Prize Money, Thanuja Finishes As Runner-Up

Kalyan Padala | Star Maa

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale is finally here. Sanjjanaa Galrani finished in fifth place, while Emmanuel secured fourth. Demon Pavan claimed the second runner-up spot after self-eliminating and taking home ₹15 lakh.

According to Samayam Telugu, Kalyan Padala has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, with the final competition being a close battle between him and Thanuja Puttaswamy.

Soon after the winner reports surfaced online, fans started flooding Kalyan's Instagram feed with congratulatory messages. One commented, "Our man has won." Another wrote, "Congratulations Kalyan." "Kalyan won the season 9 thanuja runner up," commented another.

After Kalyan's win was announced, a user took to a Reddit thread to speculate "What are your opinions? Is Kalyan a worthy Winner?" To this, one answered, "I would like demon or Emmu but not Tanuja at all." Another wrote, "Emmu, Thanuja, Demon are more deserving. Do people really believe kalyan didn't have any PR? My hunch is he did because of immediate reels for everything. Meme pages are not that free to make reels out of non popular candidate (sic)."

Thanuja has reportedly been announced the runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Since Demond Pavan self-eliminated himself and took home Rs. 15 Lakh, the winner Kalyan was left with Rs. 35 Lakh as the prize money.

Thaunja thanks Kalyan during the finale task for standing by her side throughout the season. She said, "If there was anyone in the house who understood me and stood by my side like family, it was Kalyan (sic)."

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is currently available to stream on Jio Hotstar. While the grand finale aired live on Star Maa, viewers who missed it can catch the full episode on the OTT platform.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Top 3

Kalyan Padala- Winner

Thaunja- Runner-up

Demon Pavan- 2nd Runner-up