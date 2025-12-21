Shefali Shah's Ex Harsh Chhaya Goes Viral With Cryptic Divorce Story Post, Netizens React, 'Is Actor Talking About Ex-Wife?'

Harsh Chhaya & Shefali Shah | Instagram

Is Harsh Chhaya talking about his ex-wife Shefali Shah in his Facebook post? A user recently uploaded a now-deleted post shared by Harsh on social media. In the post, he is seen penning a big note about "who's who riddle" about an actor couple who got divorced.

In the post, Harsh wrote, "So an actor couple got divorced some 25-30 years ago. It was quite a news then. Over time one of them avoids talking about it and passes it off as done and dusted, it's over move on (sic)." The post further explains about the story about them. A user shared the post on X with the caption, "Is actor #HarshChhaya talking about his ex-wife Shefali Chhaya (now #ShefaliShah) who is married to producer-director Vipul Shah...?? JUST ASKING? (sic)"

Is actor #HarshChhaya talking about his ex-wife Shefali Chhaya (now #ShefaliShah) who is married to producer-director Vipul Shah...??



JUST ASKING? 🤐 pic.twitter.com/9iOTiWFCvj — Arnaz Hathiram Jain (@ArnazHathiram) December 21, 2025

The post explains about how the woman always made sure to make point about she suffered in the marriage wherever she went. The post also mentions about this actor's now-husband who is a producer. Well, conincidently Harsh's ex Shefali's now-husband Vipul Shah is also a producer and a director. Seeing the story, a user commented, "Ofcourse it's abt her but the friends need to speak up n say which of these 2 is lying if anyone is interested in listening that is (sic)." Another claimed, "No doubt it's her..listen to that sasti feminist and you will get to know everything written in his post is correct (sic)."

Why Did Harsh Chhaya & Shefali Shah Divorce?

Harsh Chhaya and Shefali Shah got separated in 2000 after around 6 years of marriage. As per Bollywood Shaadis, the duo got separated due to "incompatibility and differences." Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Harsh accepted that their divorce was a "pretty tough" phase for him. Back then he said, "Itni puraani kahani hai. Itna samay beet gaya hai, bees pachees saal ho gaye hain (It is an old story now. 20-25 years have gone by). For me, it is a closed chapter (sic)."

Harsh admitted that they aren’t on speaking terms but said he wouldn’t mind talking if they happen to cross paths. He said, "I still look back at it very pragmatically. Two people met, fell in love, got married and parted ways. One couldn’t do anything about it. I felt it was better to separate than live a life where you don’t know where your marriage is going (sic)."