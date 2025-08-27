 'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The Sets Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - Exclusive
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The Sets Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - Exclusive

'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The Sets Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - Exclusive

Akshay Oberoi and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Akshay and spoke to him about the Param Sundari actress.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Akshay Oberoi

Akshay Oberoi and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. Last year, Janhvi did a movie titled Ulajh in which she was seen opposite Gulshan Devaiah. During an interview, Gulshan had mentioned that he didn't vibe with Janhvi. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Akshay and spoke to him about the Param Sundari actress.

When we asked him if he vibed with Janhvi on the set of SSKTK, Akshay said, "The first couple of days on set, I think she knew everybody else more than me. So, I remember the first couple of days we didn't speak much, but the fourth or fifth day we started talking, and she opened up, and I opened up. She's such an intelligent person. She's so well read. She can talk to you about Nietzsche, she can talk to you about Immanuel Kant. She has read all these people. She knows all this stuff. Once she opens up with you, she's really open to sharing her vulnerabilities."

He added, "She comes from such a legendary family. But she is so open and she is so self-deprecating. She's all these things that you wouldn't imagine. I actually really loved working with her, and I bumped into her at an event recently, and we were just so happy to see each other. What she's gone through in her life, I will never know, and what I've gone through, she'll never know. Being Sridevi's daughter is not easy; I don't care what anyone says, but it is not easy. It's not like she thought she was above me in any way. She is wonderful. I really enjoyed the experience."

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Release Date

FPJ Shorts
'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The Sets Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - Exclusive
'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The Sets Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - Exclusive
Bihar Shocker: Class 5 Girl Critically Injured After Setting Herself On Fire In Patna Govt School Toilet
Bihar Shocker: Class 5 Girl Critically Injured After Setting Herself On Fire In Patna Govt School Toilet
Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19 Opens Up About Battling Sleep Apnea, Uses CPAP Machine To Tackle This Disorder
Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19 Opens Up About Battling Sleep Apnea, Uses CPAP Machine To Tackle This Disorder
Rajasthan Tragedy: 3 Dead, 1 Missing After Van Swept Away In Chittorgarh River Due To Google Maps Error
Rajasthan Tragedy: 3 Dead, 1 Missing After Van Swept Away In Chittorgarh River Due To Google Maps Error

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to release on October 2, 2025. The film's teaser will be out August 28, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The...

'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The...

Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19 Opens Up About Battling Sleep Apnea, Uses CPAP Machine To Tackle This...

Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19 Opens Up About Battling Sleep Apnea, Uses CPAP Machine To Tackle This...

Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Jackie Chan's Latest Film

Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Jackie Chan's Latest Film

'Mera Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Divorce Rumours - Watch Video

'Mera Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Divorce Rumours - Watch Video

'Khushi Se Pagal...': Jaideep Ahlawat Expresses Disbelief As Sachin Tendulkar Praises His...

'Khushi Se Pagal...': Jaideep Ahlawat Expresses Disbelief As Sachin Tendulkar Praises His...