'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The Sets Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - Exclusive

Akshay Oberoi and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. Last year, Janhvi did a movie titled Ulajh in which she was seen opposite Gulshan Devaiah. During an interview, Gulshan had mentioned that he didn't vibe with Janhvi. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Akshay and spoke to him about the Param Sundari actress.

When we asked him if he vibed with Janhvi on the set of SSKTK, Akshay said, "The first couple of days on set, I think she knew everybody else more than me. So, I remember the first couple of days we didn't speak much, but the fourth or fifth day we started talking, and she opened up, and I opened up. She's such an intelligent person. She's so well read. She can talk to you about Nietzsche, she can talk to you about Immanuel Kant. She has read all these people. She knows all this stuff. Once she opens up with you, she's really open to sharing her vulnerabilities."

He added, "She comes from such a legendary family. But she is so open and she is so self-deprecating. She's all these things that you wouldn't imagine. I actually really loved working with her, and I bumped into her at an event recently, and we were just so happy to see each other. What she's gone through in her life, I will never know, and what I've gone through, she'll never know. Being Sridevi's daughter is not easy; I don't care what anyone says, but it is not easy. It's not like she thought she was above me in any way. She is wonderful. I really enjoyed the experience."

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Release Date

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to release on October 2, 2025. The film's teaser will be out August 28, 2025.