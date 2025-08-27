Taylor Swift's ₹16.5 Lakh 'Cartier Santos Demoiselle' Watch Steals The Limelight Along With Massive Engagement Ring

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has officially said “Yes!” to NFL star Travis Kelce, sending fans worldwide into a frenzy. The 35-year-old singer announced her engagement on 26th August with a series of photos capturing the magical garden proposal. While the world gushed over Taylor’s dazzling engagement ring, fans couldn’t help but notice another standout detail, her wristwatch.

The watch that stole the spotlight

Among the social media buzz, one question dominated forums and Instagram threads: “What watch is Taylor Swift wearing?” The singer chose a luxurious yellow-gold Cartier Santos Demoiselle, complete with sparkling diamonds along the bezel. The timepiece perfectly complemented her stunning engagement ring, drawing keen attention from fans and collectors alike.

The Cartier Santos Demoiselle has a reference number WF9001Y7 and features a delicate 26mm case size. Its diamonds are factory-set, ensuring a flawless sparkle. The watch comes with an 18kt yellow gold bracelet and is powered by a Cartier Calibre 157 Quartz movement, with the crown also set with a diamond.

Price, availability, and collectibility

Though the Cartier Santos Demoiselle has been discontinued, it remains highly sought-after on the secondary market, priced around $18,000 (approximately INR 15 lakh). Platforms like Chrono24, Jomashop, and SwissWatchExpo currently list pre-owned models, but expect long waiting lists. The surge in interest after Taylor’s engagement announcement may drive up demand even further.

A watch with a rich history

The Santos Demoiselle is part of Cartier’s iconic Santos line, originally inspired by aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont. Known for its elegant and classic design, the watch has been a favorite of celebrities. Taylor has previously worn this diamond-studded Cartier at Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl appearance and during a podcast recording, proving it’s a staple in her wardrobe.

It’s important to note that this watch is different from the Panthère de Cartier, another Cartier favorite frequently spotted on Taylor’s wrist. Interestingly, the Panthère de Cartier was reportedly a gift from Kelce himself, making both pieces sentimental and stylish.