Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya's Diwali Celebrations With Cousins Kavir and Vayu

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2025

Dressed in similar kurtas, Agastya with his cousins Kavir and Vayu at the Pandya residence

Pics: Kind courtesy Pankhuri Sharma/Instagram

Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma joined in the celebrations

Aunt Pankhuri lights a phuljadi with Agastya

Agastya with cousin Kavir as they wait for lunch to be served

Tiny, colourful diyas grace small hands

Soon after the Diwali celebrations with the Pandyas, Agastya headed out to Abu Dhabi with his mom

Pics: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Agastya's in-flight diaries! All things mama Natasa loves on a tray