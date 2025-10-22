 What Is The ‘Fire Handshake Trend' Going Viral This Diwali? Here’s How You Can Create Flames From Hands And Why You Should Be Careful:
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWhat Is The ‘Fire Handshake Trend' Going Viral This Diwali? Here’s How You Can Create Flames From Hands And Why You Should Be Careful:

What Is The ‘Fire Handshake Trend' Going Viral This Diwali? Here’s How You Can Create Flames From Hands And Why You Should Be Careful:

A new Diwali trend called the Fire Handshake has set social media ablaze quite literally. The viral phenomenon involves people performing a fiery illusion where flames seem to burst from their hands during a handshake, creating a dramatic Diwali-style spark of celebration. While it looks impressive on camera, experts are warning against trying it without proper safety precautions.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
What Is The ‘Fire Handshake Trend' Going Viral This Diwali? Here’s How You Can Create Flames From Hands And Why You Should Be Careful: | Instagram @_ankit_gupta_10

A new Diwali trend called the Fire Handshake has set social media ablaze quite literally. The viral phenomenon involves people performing a fiery illusion where flames seem to burst from their hands during a handshake, creating a dramatic Diwali-style spark of celebration. While it looks impressive on camera, experts are warning against trying it without proper safety precautions.

The trend reportedly began with a few viral Instagram reels and YouTube shorts showing friends lighting flammable hand sanitizers, petrol or aerosol sprays before shaking hands, causing a brief burst of flame between their palms. The videos quickly gained millions of views, with creators referring to it as a 'Diwali fire handshake.'

WATCH VIDEO:

However, fire safety experts and doctors have expressed serious concern over the stunt. The trick, though meant to symbolize Diwali’s light and joy, involves highly flammable materials and can lead to severe burns, blisters, or even fire accidents if performed incorrectly.

FPJ Shorts
Air India flight AI191 To Newark Returns To Mumbai After Three Hours Due To Suspected Technical Issue
Air India flight AI191 To Newark Returns To Mumbai After Three Hours Due To Suspected Technical Issue
Air India Flight From Mumbai To Newark Returns Mid-Air After Technical Alert
Air India Flight From Mumbai To Newark Returns Mid-Air After Technical Alert
'Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Selected Because...': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Batter's Snub From India A Squad
'Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Selected Because...': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Batter's Snub From India A Squad
India Donates 81 School Buses To Schools Across Nepal, Reinforcing Bilateral Ties
India Donates 81 School Buses To Schools Across Nepal, Reinforcing Bilateral Ties

As the festive season continues, the Fire Handshake serves as a reminder of the thin line between fun and danger. While creativity fuels the spirit of Diwali, experts insist the best way to spread light is through safe, responsible celebrations and not fiery stunts.some creators have started using augmented reality filters and LED gloves that mimic the fiery look without real flame

How To Do Thi Viral Trend?

Creators first apply a thin layer of alcohol-based hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol to their palms. The substance, being highly flammable, catches fire easily but burns off quickly without leaving lasting damage if handled correctly. Some even use specialized flash paper (used in magic tricks) that ignites instantly and disappears without residue. The handshake happens right as the flame flickers, giving the illusion of passing fire from one hand to another.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What Is The ‘Fire Handshake Trend' Going Viral This Diwali? Here’s How You Can Create Flames...

What Is The ‘Fire Handshake Trend' Going Viral This Diwali? Here’s How You Can Create Flames...

'Aadmi Log Kachcha Pehan Kar Nahaye Toh...': Bikini-Clad Foreigner's Ganga Dip Near Rishikesh Sparks...

'Aadmi Log Kachcha Pehan Kar Nahaye Toh...': Bikini-Clad Foreigner's Ganga Dip Near Rishikesh Sparks...

Mumbai Hospital Allegedly Steals Patient's Gold Kada After Death; Daughters Seek Justice In Viral...

Mumbai Hospital Allegedly Steals Patient's Gold Kada After Death; Daughters Seek Justice In Viral...

DoorDash Driver Livie Henderson Fired After Reporting Sexual Assault Incident During Delivery In New...

DoorDash Driver Livie Henderson Fired After Reporting Sexual Assault Incident During Delivery In New...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour During Diwali Dampens Firecracker Fun; Netizens Say 'God Testing...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour During Diwali Dampens Firecracker Fun; Netizens Say 'God Testing...