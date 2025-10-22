What Is The ‘Fire Handshake Trend' Going Viral This Diwali? Here’s How You Can Create Flames From Hands And Why You Should Be Careful: | Instagram @_ankit_gupta_10

A new Diwali trend called the Fire Handshake has set social media ablaze quite literally. The viral phenomenon involves people performing a fiery illusion where flames seem to burst from their hands during a handshake, creating a dramatic Diwali-style spark of celebration. While it looks impressive on camera, experts are warning against trying it without proper safety precautions.

The trend reportedly began with a few viral Instagram reels and YouTube shorts showing friends lighting flammable hand sanitizers, petrol or aerosol sprays before shaking hands, causing a brief burst of flame between their palms. The videos quickly gained millions of views, with creators referring to it as a 'Diwali fire handshake.'

However, fire safety experts and doctors have expressed serious concern over the stunt. The trick, though meant to symbolize Diwali’s light and joy, involves highly flammable materials and can lead to severe burns, blisters, or even fire accidents if performed incorrectly.

As the festive season continues, the Fire Handshake serves as a reminder of the thin line between fun and danger. While creativity fuels the spirit of Diwali, experts insist the best way to spread light is through safe, responsible celebrations and not fiery stunts.some creators have started using augmented reality filters and LED gloves that mimic the fiery look without real flame

How To Do Thi Viral Trend?

Creators first apply a thin layer of alcohol-based hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol to their palms. The substance, being highly flammable, catches fire easily but burns off quickly without leaving lasting damage if handled correctly. Some even use specialized flash paper (used in magic tricks) that ignites instantly and disappears without residue. The handshake happens right as the flame flickers, giving the illusion of passing fire from one hand to another.