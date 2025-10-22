'Aadmi Log Kachcha Pehan Kar Nahaye Toh...': Bikini-Clad Foreigner's Ganga Dip Near Rishikesh Sparks Cultural Debate | VIDEO | X

Rishikesh: A video of a foreign woman taking a holy dip in the River Ganga while wearing a bikini near Rishikesh’s Lakshman Jhula went viral, drawing mixed reactions online.



The clip, widely circulated across social media, shows the woman standing by the river, offering prayers with folded hands before entering the water for a swim.



Have a look at it here:

इस महिला को Ganga जी मे ऐसे नहीं जाना चाहिए,



बल्कि साड़ी पहन कर घुँघट डाल कर नहाने जाना चाहिए 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/14cod9Gq2T — ❤️ RaGa❤️ (@RaGakiDeewani) October 21, 2025

Netizens Divided Over Cultural Sensitivity



While some users condemned the act as disrespectful to religious sentiments, others defended the tourist’s actions, citing double standards in how similar behaviour by men is perceived. One user commented, “Aadmi log kachcha pehan kar nahaye toh woh disrespect nahi?” highlighting that Indian men often bathe in their undergarments without facing criticism.



Another wrote, “But the girl’s intentions were not wrong while taking the dip,” while a third added, “Don’t hate her. I think she didn’t think about that.” Some also shared humour, with one remarking, “Lux Cozi chaddi pehen kar nahane wale uncle ko problem ho rahi hogi.”

A section of users, however, called the act insensitive, saying it violated the sanctity of the sacred river. “Foreign tourists should know do’s and don’ts before visiting holy places of Hindus,” wrote one user, tagging the Ministry of Tourism and asking it to issue clear guidelines.



Others drew comparisons with conservative countries, warning that such acts would not be tolerated elsewhere. “Imagine if she did such a stunt in an Islamic country. The reality would be so painful,” one comment read.



Despite the outrage, some voices downplayed the controversy, saying the outrage was misplaced compared to larger issues like pollution in the Ganga.