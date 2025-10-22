 'Aadmi Log Kachcha Pehan Kar Nahaye Toh...': Bikini-Clad Foreigner's Ganga Dip Near Rishikesh Sparks Cultural Debate | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Aadmi Log Kachcha Pehan Kar Nahaye Toh...': Bikini-Clad Foreigner's Ganga Dip Near Rishikesh Sparks Cultural Debate | VIDEO

'Aadmi Log Kachcha Pehan Kar Nahaye Toh...': Bikini-Clad Foreigner's Ganga Dip Near Rishikesh Sparks Cultural Debate | VIDEO

While some users condemned the act as disrespectful to religious sentiments, others defended the tourist’s actions, citing double standards in how similar behaviour by men is perceived.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
'Aadmi Log Kachcha Pehan Kar Nahaye Toh...': Bikini-Clad Foreigner's Ganga Dip Near Rishikesh Sparks Cultural Debate | VIDEO | X

Rishikesh: A video of a foreign woman taking a holy dip in the River Ganga while wearing a bikini near Rishikesh’s Lakshman Jhula went viral, drawing mixed reactions online.

The clip, widely circulated across social media, shows the woman standing by the river, offering prayers with folded hands before entering the water for a swim.

Have a look at it here:

Netizens Divided Over Cultural Sensitivity

While some users condemned the act as disrespectful to religious sentiments, others defended the tourist’s actions, citing double standards in how similar behaviour by men is perceived. One user commented, “Aadmi log kachcha pehan kar nahaye toh woh disrespect nahi?” highlighting that Indian men often bathe in their undergarments without facing criticism.

Another wrote, “But the girl’s intentions were not wrong while taking the dip,” while a third added, “Don’t hate her. I think she didn’t think about that.” Some also shared humour, with one remarking, “Lux Cozi chaddi pehen kar nahane wale uncle ko problem ho rahi hogi.”

A section of users, however, called the act insensitive, saying it violated the sanctity of the sacred river. “Foreign tourists should know do’s and don’ts before visiting holy places of Hindus,” wrote one user, tagging the Ministry of Tourism and asking it to issue clear guidelines.

Others drew comparisons with conservative countries, warning that such acts would not be tolerated elsewhere. “Imagine if she did such a stunt in an Islamic country. The reality would be so painful,” one comment read.

Despite the outrage, some voices downplayed the controversy, saying the outrage was misplaced compared to larger issues like pollution in the Ganga.

FPJ Shorts
Bhagwant Mann Fake MMS Video: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal, Suspects Ex-Delhi CM's Role Behind Leak
Bhagwant Mann Fake MMS Video: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal, Suspects Ex-Delhi CM's Role Behind Leak
Mira Road Violence: 65 Booked After Violent Clash Over Parking In Dachkul-Pada, Several Injured & 30 Autos Damaged
Mira Road Violence: 65 Booked After Violent Clash Over Parking In Dachkul-Pada, Several Injured & 30 Autos Damaged
Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Donate $2 Million To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza?
Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Donate $2 Million To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza?
Maharashtra Hit-And-Run Case: 3 Killed, 1 Injured As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Them On Akola Highway
Maharashtra Hit-And-Run Case: 3 Killed, 1 Injured As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Them On Akola Highway
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhagwant Mann Fake MMS Video: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal, Suspects Ex-Delhi CM's...

Bhagwant Mann Fake MMS Video: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal, Suspects Ex-Delhi CM's...

'Don't Think I'm Answerable To Anyone...': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Defends Kannada Identity Amid...

'Don't Think I'm Answerable To Anyone...': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Defends Kannada Identity Amid...

Delhi Govt To Develop 17 Model Chhath Ghats Along Yamuna, Withdraw Cases Against Devotees: CM Rekha...

Delhi Govt To Develop 17 Model Chhath Ghats Along Yamuna, Withdraw Cases Against Devotees: CM Rekha...

Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra To Be Conferred Honorary Rank Of Lieutenant Colonel In Indian...

Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra To Be Conferred Honorary Rank Of Lieutenant Colonel In Indian...

'Will Start Campaign From October 24,' Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav; Rules Out Rift In Gathbandhan

'Will Start Campaign From October 24,' Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav; Rules Out Rift In Gathbandhan