 UP: Case Registered Against 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Kidnapping And Raping 17-Year-Old
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bairia, Mohammad Fahim Qureshi, stated on Wednesday that a case was registered against the boy on Sunday based on a complaint filed by the girl's grandmother.

Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
A case has been registered against a 16-year-old boy for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl belonging to another community. | Representational Photo

Ballia: A case has been registered against a 16-year-old boy for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl belonging to another community, police said on Wednesday.

The minor has been sent to a juvenile home.

The girl was allegedly abducted on October 11 while she was going to her coaching class.

article-image

DSP Qureshi said the complaint also alleged that the accused might attempt to convert the girl.

Police rescued the survivor on Tuesday from the Deoraj Brahm Morh and took the boy into custody.

Both the victim and the accused studied at the same coaching institute.

