J&K: Indian Army Soldier Succumbs To Injuries From Landmine Blast In Kupwara

Srinagar: An Army soldier died in a landmine blast in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Tuesday.
Havildar Zubair Ahmad of the Army's 13 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was injured in a land mine blast at Putaha Khan Gali in the Trehgam area of the border district on Monday, they said.
Officials said the injured soldier was rushed to a military hospital at Drugmulla but was declared dead on arrival.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)
