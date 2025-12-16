J&K: Indian Army Soldier Succumbs To Injuries From Landmine Blast In Kupwara | File Image (Representative Pic)

Srinagar: An Army soldier died in a landmine blast in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Tuesday.

Havildar Zubair Ahmad of the Army's 13 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was injured in a land mine blast at Putaha Khan Gali in the Trehgam area of the border district on Monday, they said.

Officials said the injured soldier was rushed to a military hospital at Drugmulla but was declared dead on arrival.

