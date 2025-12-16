 J&K: Indian Army Soldier Succumbs To Injuries From Landmine Blast In Kupwara
An Army soldier, Havildar Zubair Ahmad of the 13 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, died in a landmine blast in Putaha Khan Gali, Trehgam area of Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. Injured on Monday, he was rushed to a military hospital in Drugmulla but was declared dead on arrival, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
J&K: Indian Army Soldier Succumbs To Injuries From Landmine Blast In Kupwara | File Image (Representative Pic)

Srinagar: An Army soldier died in a landmine blast in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Tuesday.

Havildar Zubair Ahmad of the Army's 13 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was injured in a land mine blast at Putaha Khan Gali in the Trehgam area of the border district on Monday, they said.

Officials said the injured soldier was rushed to a military hospital at Drugmulla but was declared dead on arrival.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

