Who Is Sai Jadhav? 23-Year-Old Creates History As First Woman Officer To Pass Out From IMA After 93 Years | X

Dehradun: 23-year-old Sai Jadhav has scripted history by becoming the first woman officer to pass out from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, ending a 93-year wait since the institution was established in 1932. Her commissioning marks a landmark moment for the armed forces, with over 67,000 officer cadets having graduated from the academy before her, all of them men.

Commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Territorial Army, Sai is also the first woman officer from the IMA to join the force, a distinction that sets her apart even as the Army gradually opens new avenues for women.

Who Is Sai Jadhav?

Sai's commissioning extends a long family tradition of military service. Her great-grandfather served in the British Army, her grandfather held a commission in the Indian Army, and her father, Sandeep Jadhav, continues to serve as an officer. With her induction, Sai becomes the fourth generation of her family to wear the uniform.

Her education began in Belgaum and continued across multiple states, shaped by her father’s postings. After graduation, she cleared a national-level examination that led to the Service Selection Board, where her performance earned her selection for training at the IMA.

Sai underwent six months of rigorous training at the academy through special permission, training alongside male cadets and meeting all standards and requirements at par with the regular course.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A new pathway for women at IMA

Sai’s passing out comes as the Indian Army begins to widen access for women through institutional routes. At present, eight women officer cadets are undergoing training as part of the first batch selected through the National Defence Academy’s 2022 intake.

The moment her parents pinned the stars on her shoulders at the passing-out ceremony drew widespread attention, with veterans and serving personnel highlighting the milestone on social media.

In June 2026, Sai is set to participate in the parade in front of the Chetwode Building, an honour reserved for IMA graduates. Her presence there will underline a significant shift in opportunities within the armed forces.