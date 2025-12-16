Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference 2025: MoUs Signed To Accelerate Gir Somnath’s Industrial Growth

Investors and officials attend the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Veraval as MoUs worth over Rs 270 crore are signed to boost Gir Somnath’s industrial growth | X - @VibrantGujarat

Gandhinagar, Dec 16: As part of the state government’s efforts to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, a district-level Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) was organised at Asopalav Lawns in Veraval, Gir Somnath district, as a flagship event of the Kutch-Saurashtra Regional Conference.

MoUs Worth Over Rs 270 Crore Signed

The event witnessed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs 270 crore with various industrial units, reaffirming investors’ commitment to boosting industrial development and employment generation in the district.

District-Level Programme at Asopalav Lawns, Veraval brought together citizens, stakeholders, and leaders to strengthen the development roadmap of Gir Somnath.



Focused discussions on coastal livelihoods, tourism, fisheries, and MSME growth reflected the district's unique…

Vibrant Gujarat Vision Highlighted by District Panchayat President

Addressing the conference, District Panchayat President Manjula Muchhar said that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, envisioned by then Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has grown from a seed into a banyan tree, evolving into a globally recognised investment platform. Highlighting Gir Somnath’s strengths, she noted that under the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative, fish and Kesar mango are the district’s key products.

A day that reflected collaboration, progress, and shared aspirations.



Glimpses from an impactful day at the District-Level Programme held at Asopalav Lawns, Veraval.



From insightful sessions to meaningful interactions, today's event captured the collective energy,…

Industrial, Agricultural and Cultural Strengths of Gir Somnath

With around 120 industrial units already operational in Veraval, she added that the district also holds immense potential in agriculture, coconut production, and allied sectors, alongside its strong spiritual and cultural identity.

Gujarat Positioned as Preferred Industrial Destination

Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) CEO Kuldeep Arya said that the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, launched two decades ago, has positioned Gujarat as a preferred destination for industries. He noted that the state has decentralised the Vibrant Summit this year by organising regional conferences across four zones.

Vision and leadership guided today’s District-Level Programme at Asopalav Lawns, Veraval.



The presence and insights of our esteemed key speakers set the direction for meaningful discussions on development, opportunity, and regional growth in Gir Somnath.



Their guidance…

Next VGRC Scheduled in Rajkot

Following the Mehsana regional conference, Rajkot will host the next VGRC from January 10 to 12, 2026, of which the Veraval district-level summit is a part.

Focus on Next 15 Years of Growth

Emphasising the next 15 years as crucial for India, he pointed to the rapid expansion of sustainable infrastructure, availability of skilled manpower, and the country’s push towards high-end manufacturing, including the upcoming semiconductor chip manufacturing project at Dholera.

Sector-Specific Growth Opportunities Identified

Collector N.V. Upadhyay said the summit aims not only to attract investments but also to identify sector-specific growth opportunities in Gir Somnath, ranging from mango cultivation to fisheries.

Call to Local Entrepreneurs

He urged local entrepreneurs to leverage the deliberations of the summit to tap emerging opportunities and contribute to both district and state development.

Natural Strengths and Employment Potential Highlighted

MLA Vimal Chudasama highlighted the district’s natural strengths, including its coastline, Kesar mango orchards, coconut plantations and diversified crops.

He noted that natural farming has added a new dimension to agricultural prosperity in the region and expressed hope that industrial growth would generate greater employment for local youth.

Financial Assistance Distributed Under Welfare Schemes

During the conference, MoUs worth Rs 271 crore were signed, signalling strong investor confidence in the district. Additionally, financial assistance amounting to Rs 1,07,260 was distributed to beneficiaries under the Vajpayee Bankable Scheme and the Dattopant Thengadi Artisan Interest Subsidy Scheme.

Thematic Seminars and Industrial Exhibition Held

The event also featured thematic seminars on entrepreneurship, frozen foods and dehydration technology, seafood processing machinery, agricultural central policies, IPO facilitation, and the use of artificial intelligence to scale businesses.

Exhibition Showcases Local Innovation

An exhibition showcasing handicrafts, handlooms, food processing products, natural farming produce, horticulture, and services from various departments was also organised. Before the conference, dignitaries visited the stalls to interact with exhibitors and gain insights into local innovations.

