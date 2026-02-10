 Mumbai: ED To Issue Fresh Summons To Tina Ambani In Money Laundering Probe
The Enforcement Directorate will issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani for questioning in a money laundering case after she failed to appear earlier. The probe relates to an alleged money trail linked to a luxury Manhattan property purchase. The case is part of a broader SIT-led investigation into alleged bank fraud and financial irregularities involving the Anil Ambani-led ADAG.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate will soon issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.

Tina, 68, a former actor, was asked to depose by the federal agency here on Monday but she did not do so. She will be called again soon, the officials said.

It is understood that she was called for questioning with regard to a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in New York's Manhattan.

The ED had recently attested former RCOM (Reliance Communication) president Punit Garg in this case.

The agency has recently constituted a SIT to probe multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and linked financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) on the directions of the Supreme Court. 

