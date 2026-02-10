Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Tennis Project In Andheri, Baramati Sports Expansion And Kolhapur Cricket Stadium

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, Feb 10: Soon after the Model Code of Conduct for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections came to an end, the Maharashtra State Cabinet approved three major decisions aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting sporting activities across the state, including in Mumbai.

Land allotted for tennis facilities in Andheri

The Cabinet approved the allotment of around two acres of land owned by the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in the Kole Kalyan area of Andheri to the MahaTennis Foundation for the development of tennis facilities.

The land, originally reserved as a recreational ground, will be developed through a joint development project with MHADA to create modern tennis infrastructure and promote the sport in Mumbai city and suburban regions.

Since the MahaTennis Foundation is a non-profit organisation, the Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 10 crore as equity support through MHADA to help implement the project. The move is expected to provide a major push to tennis development in the metropolis.

Baramati sports complex expansion

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved an estimated Rs 75.13 crore for the development of additional sports facilities (Phase III) at the District Sports Complex in Katphal, Baramati, spread over 80,000 square metres.

The project will include construction of a pavilion, swimming pool, skating rink, archery range, basketball court and other sports amenities. Approval has also been granted for the release of funds, paving the way for expansion of multi-disciplinary sports infrastructure in the region.

International cricket stadium in Kolhapur

The Cabinet further approved the free allotment of 12 hectares of government land at Vikaswadi in Karveer taluka of Kolhapur district for the construction of an international-standard cricket stadium.

The land will be transferred without premium or revenue charges to the School Education and Sports Department with full possession rights. The decision is expected to accelerate development of world-class sports infrastructure in Kolhapur and provide improved training and competition facilities for youth.

After the land is formally transferred, necessary agreements will be executed to make the site available, as required, to the Kolhapur District Cricket Association, in accordance with government rules and policies.

Authorities clarified that no direct government funding will be provided through the department for stadium construction, and the land must be used strictly for the approved purpose.

Boost to sports across Maharashtra

Collectively, the Cabinet’s decisions signal a renewed push towards grassroots participation as well as international-level sporting infrastructure in Maharashtra.

From urban tennis facilities in Mumbai to a multi-sport complex in Baramati and a proposed international cricket venue in Kolhapur, the initiatives aim to create long-term opportunities for athletes and youth across the state.

