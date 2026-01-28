Maharashtra Cabinet Backs ITI Modernisation, Highways & Expressway Push

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

1) Cabinet Clears ITI Modernisation Under PM Setu Scheme

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to modernise Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the PM Setu scheme to bridge the gap between skilled manpower demand and supply. In the first phase, ITIs in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune will be upgraded using a hub-and-spoke model. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

2) Rs 156.90 Crore Approved to Revive Jawahar Cooperative Spinning Mill in Dhule

The state cabinet approved a proposal to revive the Jawahar Shetkari Cooperative Spinning Mill at Morane in Dhule district, with financial assistance of Rs 156.90 crore. The proposal will be forwarded to the National Cooperative Development Corporation for funding. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

3) Cabinet Approves Nashik Ring Road, Gadchiroli Mineral Highway Projects

The Maharashtra cabinet approved the construction of the 66.15-km Nashik City Ring Road through the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 3,954 crore, keeping the upcoming Kumbh Mela in view. Work orders will be issued after 50 per cent land acquisition. The cabinet also cleared the revised 85.76-km alignment of the four-lane Navegaon Mor–Surjagad cement concrete highway in Gadchiroli for mineral transportation.

Also Watch:

4) Push to Fast-Track Samruddhi Expressway Extensions

The cabinet directed officials to accelerate extension works of the Samruddhi Expressway from Nagpur to Gondia and from Bhandara to Gadchiroli. The Chief Minister instructed that work orders should include a mandatory condition to complete the projects within three years. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to complete land acquisition and obtain all statutory clearances before starting infrastructure projects.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/