 Municipal Commissioner To Preside Over BMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election For First Time
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMunicipal Commissioner To Preside Over BMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election For First Time

Municipal Commissioner To Preside Over BMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election For First Time

For the first time, the Municipal Commissioner will preside over the election of Mumbai’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor following a rule amendment. BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani will conduct the poll in a special meeting. BJP, the largest party, is yet to announce its mayoral candidate.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani | Vijay Gohil

For the first time, the Municipal Commissioner will be the Presiding Authority for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following the amendment in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Conduct of Election to the office of Mayor and Deputy Mayor) Rules. Following the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde)’s newly-elected corporators' registration with the Konkan Commissioner, the mayoral election is expected to be held later this week or in the first week of February.

Special Meeting Process Explained

“Following the government resolution (GR), BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani will hold the election of the mayor and deputy mayor, in a special meeting of newly-elected corporators in BMC House. The political party will submit their nomination for mayor and deputy mayor, after which the corporators' votes will be counted by a show of hands. The commissioner will be the final authority to count total votes, if there is any cross voting etc, and announce the elected mayor and deputy mayor,” said a senior BMC officer.

Departure From Past Practice

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 7 Injured In Cylinder Blast At Malvani Chawl
Mumbai News: 7 Injured In Cylinder Blast At Malvani Chawl
Unseasonal Rain Returns To Mumbai, Second Spell This Month
Unseasonal Rain Returns To Mumbai, Second Spell This Month
Nashik Forest Officers Madhavi Jadhav & Darshana Saunpure Face Notice For Interrupting Girish Mahajan's Speech Over Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Omission
Nashik Forest Officers Madhavi Jadhav & Darshana Saunpure Face Notice For Interrupting Girish Mahajan's Speech Over Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Omission
Newly Elected Shiv Sena Corporators Pay Tribute To Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb
Newly Elected Shiv Sena Corporators Pay Tribute To Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb

“Usually, it is one of the corporators appointed as the Presiding Authority. However, now it will be the municipal commissioner,” the officer added. The GR was issued after a notification by the state urban development department (UDD), after consultation with the state election commissioner.

Government Resolution Details

As per the GR issued by the state urban development department (UDD) on January 23, “BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has been appointed as the Presiding Officer and shall conduct the process of election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of BMC.” The GR came after a notification by UDD on January 22, which said, “For rule 5 (Presiding Authority) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Conduct of Election to the office of Mayor and Deputy Mayor) Rules:-The special meeting to elect the Mayor or the Deputy Mayor shall be presided over by an officer not below the rank of Principal Secretary to Government, appointed by the State Government by an Order. In rule 8, the word “excepting that the newly elected Mayor shall be preceding authority for the election to the post of Deputy Mayor” shall be deleted,” the notification says.

Read Also
BMC Mayor Post Row: Samajwadi Party, NCP Shut Out Of Statutory Panels; AIMIM Emerges Big Gainer
article-image

Also Watch:

BJP Yet To Announce Mayor

More than 10 days after the BMC election concluded, Mumbai is still awaiting its new mayor. The BJP, which emerged as the largest party, will most likely install its mayor; however, the party is yet to officially announce the candidate. The reservation lottery held last week determined that the Mayor of Mumbai’s post is reserved for the General (Women) category. Since then, senior BJP corporators like deputy mayor Alka Kerkar and three-time corporator Rajashree Shirwadkar, whose husband Rajesh Shirwadkar is general secretary of Mumbai BJP, have emerged as the top contenders.

The last mayor of Mumbai was Kishori Pednekar from Shiv Sena (UBT), whose term ended in 2022. The Sena UBT will sit in the opposition this time.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 7 Injured In Cylinder Blast At Malvani Chawl
Mumbai News: 7 Injured In Cylinder Blast At Malvani Chawl
Unseasonal Rain Returns To Mumbai, Second Spell This Month
Unseasonal Rain Returns To Mumbai, Second Spell This Month
Nashik Forest Officers Madhavi Jadhav & Darshana Saunpure Face Notice For Interrupting Girish...
Nashik Forest Officers Madhavi Jadhav & Darshana Saunpure Face Notice For Interrupting Girish...
Newly Elected Shiv Sena Corporators Pay Tribute To Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb
Newly Elected Shiv Sena Corporators Pay Tribute To Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb
Mumbai News: SGNP Demolition Drive Suspended After Tribal Protests
Mumbai News: SGNP Demolition Drive Suspended After Tribal Protests