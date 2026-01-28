Mumbai News: 7 Injured In Cylinder Blast At Malvani Chawl

The incident took place in a chawl located at Malvani Gate No 8, Near A.C Masjid, Beside Bharat Mata School, Malad West. |

Mumbai: Seven people suffered burn injuries after a fire erupted due to a cylinder blast in a chawl in Malvani, Malad on Tuesday morning. "The incident took place in a chawl located at Malvani Gate No 8, Near A.C Masjid, Beside Bharat Mata School, Malad West. The cylinder busted due to gas leakage," BMC disaster management officials said. The victims include three women and a two-year-old infant.

Fire Doused Quickly

“The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 9.25 am, and the blaze was extinguished at 9.42 am. However, the cylinder blast caused severe burn injuries to the victims. Total 07 injured reported out of which 04 injured sent to Aadhar hospital and 03 are shifted from Care Hospital to BDBA hospital. By Tuesday night all injured were transferred to KEM hospital,” officials said.

Extent of Damage

“The fire was confined to Main valve of cylinder, gas stove, LPG cylinder, AC sheets, household articles, eatables, mattress etc. in room on 1st floor of Gr+ upper 2 floored structure," disaster management report said.

Victims Identified

The victims are identified as Vijay Ashok Chaudhary (48) with 60% burns, Tausif Khan (22) with 45% burns, Ali Kasim (18) with 25% burns, Ruma Chaudhary (43) with 25% burns, Alisha Chaudhary (20) with 35% burns, Adil Shaikh (2) with 15% burns and Julekha Shaikh (47) with 60% burns. All are admitted in KEM hospital for treatment. Except for Julekha Shaikh, the medical condition of the six victims is stable, the assistant medical officer from KEM hospital informed on Tuesday night.

Another Fire Incident Reported

A fire erupted in a balcony of an apartment in a 21-floored residential high-rise on Monday evening, triggering a panic situation among local residents. Locals allege that the fire broke out due to a fire cracker bust. The incident took place in Tapasya building in SVP Nagar, Near Four Bunglows. The fire confined to a balcony on the ninth floor, officials from disaster management cell said. No injury was reported.

The incident was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 6.40 pm, and the fire was doused at 12.55 am. "There was a procession carried on the road in the evening. The locals claim that there were fire crackers busted during the processing, and a cracker similar to a rocket entered the balcony, which caused the blaze," said Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Residents Association.

