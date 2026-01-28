Mumbai Local Train Murder Case: ‘Thought To Teach A Lesson,’ NM College Lecturer’s Killer Tells Police

Accused Omkar Shinde (L) and Narsee Monjee College lecturer Alok Kumar Singh (R) | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 27: In the case of Narsee Monjee College lecturer Alok Kumar Singh, who was stabbed by co-commuter Omkar Shinde following an altercation on a local train, the Borivali Railway Police on Tuesday revisited the route taken by the accused after the murder. They also took Shinde, 27, a daily wager, to his Kurar village residence in Malad in search of the forceps with which he stabbed Singh, 33.

Murder weapon still not recovered

However, the tool, which Shinde used in his jewellery and metal-polishing work, was thrown away by him and is yet to be recovered. An officer from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said Shinde has been changing his statement about where he discarded the forceps. The police confirmed that Shinde does not have any mental illness, but is short-tempered.

Train argument led to fatal attack

The incident took place on January 24 when an argument ensued between the duo while alighting from a crowded train at Malad station. During interrogation, the accused reportedly told police that he was behind Singh and his friend while they were about to get down at Malad. He asked them to move ahead, but they replied that women were standing in front of them.

This led to an argument, and the victim and his friend allegedly pushed Shinde, with one of them slapping him, making him feel insulted in front of the women, as per the interrogation.

He further told the police, “I thought of teaching them a lesson and I stabbed one of them.” Police said his intention was not to kill, but Singh started bleeding profusely due to the sheer force of the stab to the left side of his abdomen. A police officer said the weapon penetrated nearly four inches into Singh’s stomach.

Accused to be produced in court

The accused will be produced before the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate Court on January 30, when his police custody ends.

No delay in medical help, GRP assures victim’s family

Given the family’s allegation that the police delayed shifting Singh to the hospital, the GRP has shown all CCTV footage following the murder to allay their concerns. Sunita Salunke-Thakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Western Railway, said the incident occurred at 5.44 pm, police reached the spot at 5.48 pm, and Singh was declared dead at 6.15 pm.

“We immediately called an ambulance and shifted him on a stretcher. There was no doctor in the ambulance. He was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead. We have shown all the CCTV footage to the family,” the DCP said.

Pooja Singh, the victim’s sister, told the media, “Was he (Shinde) even a human? In anger, he could have pushed or slapped him, but he took his life.”

Anil Singh, the victim’s father, said, “Alok’s wife is unable to speak. It was her birthday that day.” The family has left for Uttar Pradesh to perform the last rites.

