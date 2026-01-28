BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP–Shinde Sena Register As Single Group To Block Opposition From Securing Improvement Committee

BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) move to jointly register councillors at Konkan Bhavan to retain control over key BMC statutory committees | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 27: To block the opposition from capturing the powerful statutory Improvement Committee amid a numerical deadlock, the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) have taken a calculated political step to secure dominance.

By jointly registering their councillors as a single group at Konkan Bhavan, the ruling alliance aims to corner the opposition and neutralise the risk of the committee chairmanship being decided by lottery. Both parties are set to formalise this strategic alliance before the Konkan Divisional Commissioner on Thursday.

Post-election registrations and political suspense

After the 2026 civic elections concluded on January 16, the Congress, with 24 corporators, was the first to register with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner in CBD Belapur on January 20. Shiv Sena (UBT), the second-largest party with 65 corporators, and the AIMIM followed on January 21, while the MNS completed its registration the next day.

Despite emerging as the single largest party, the BJP and the Shinde Sena have yet to formalise their registration, sparking intense speculation over a power tussle for control over the country’s richest municipal corporation. Party sources said the Shinde group, which was scheduled to register on Tuesday evening at Konkan Bhavan, was called back by BJP leaders for discussions.

Mayor’s post and committee chairmanship at the core

Sources said the BJP is unwilling to cede the Mayor’s post, a key prestige issue, while the Shinde Sena is determined to secure the chairmanship of a statutory committee to maintain its political claim.

Another major flashpoint is the Improvement Committee, the second most powerful committee after the Standing Committee, which has a total of 26 members.

Based on the elected corporators, the BJP and Shinde Sena together hold 13 members, while the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the newly emerged AIMIM also collectively have 13.

With both sides evenly matched, the committee chairpersonship would be decided by lottery—an outcome that, if it favours the opposition, would deal a significant political embarrassment to the BJP–Shinde alliance.

Joint registration alters numbers

By registering together, the BJP and the Shinde Sena faction will gain an additional membership, while the MNS is likely to lose its representation on the Improvement Committee.

Sources said the BJP is seeking to resolve the issue by retaining the Mayor’s post while offering the leader of the House position to the Shinde faction.

Meanwhile, former MP and Shinde faction leader Rahul Shewale confirmed that the BJP and Shinde Sena will jointly register at Konkan Bhavan on Thursday.

No fixed date for mayor election yet

The mayoral election has been further postponed as the BJP and the Shinde Sena have yet to register their groups and councillors with Konkan Bhavan. Civic sources had earlier indicated that the election was scheduled for February 4, but it will now be held at least seven days after the completion of registration formalities.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while speaking to the media, said there is a “percentage calculation game” behind the registration of groups before the Urban Development Department (UDD) Secretary after the election results of 29 municipal corporations.

He said there is a clear process for selecting the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, but calculations come into play when it comes to the formation of standing committees and other committees.

“Therefore, we are considering what would be beneficial for the Mahayuti. If the opposition is making allegations over the delay, then why has the Congress, which is in the majority in Latur and Chandrapur, not selected mayors yet?” Fadnavis added.

