Blinkit Launches New Bharat Yatra Card For Public Transport Users In Mumbai, Delhi, Few Other Cities In India: All You Need To Know

Blinkit, a popular quick commerce platform in India, has introduced the NCMC Bharat Yatra Card, a prepaid RuPay-powered card designed to simplify payments for metro and bus travel in multiple Indian cities. Announced by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa on social media platform X, the card is now available for 10-minute doorstep delivery in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

What is the new Bharat Yatra Card?

The BharatYatra Card is a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)-enabled prepaid smart card developed in partnership with Pine Labs. It functions as a unified payment solution for public transport systems that support NCMC, allowing users to tap and pay for metro rides and buses without needing separate city-specific cards. The card supports contactless, offline transactions and is specifically built for transit payments.

Bharat Yatra card pricing and availability

The card is priced at Rs. 50, making it an affordable option for commuters. There is no KYC requirement, enabling quick activation through a simple registration process using a mobile number. Deliveries have begun in the five major cities i.e. Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad., with plans to expand as more transit systems adopt NCMC.

Bharat Yatra card: Key features

Zero-KYC Activation: Users can register the card via the dedicated BharatYatra app by scanning a QR code and linking it to their mobile number.

Instant UPI Top-Ups: Balances can be reloaded instantly using UPI through the app, Bharat Connect platform, or at metro stations and bus depots.

Offline Balance Support: Up to Rs. 2,000 can be loaded for uninterrupted tap-and-go usage, even without internet connectivity. The balance cannot exceed Rs. 2,000.

Multi-City Usage: One card works across NCMC-enabled metros and buses in participating cities, eliminating the need for multiple transport cards. Currently, it will work across all metro lines in Delhi and NCR, metro and BEST bus services in Mumbai, Namma metro in Bangalore, metro and MTC bus services in Chenna, metro services in Ahmedabad and Kanpur, and bus services in Guwahati, Haryana, Jammu, Srinagar, Himachal Pradesh, and Auragabad. This network will expand as more cities adopt NCMC.

Digital Management: The companion app allows users to check balances, view transaction history, block/unblock the card, and manage multiple cards under one account.

How the Bharat Yatra card benefits commuters

The Bharat Yatra Card addresses a common challenge for frequent travellers and migrants who move between cities for work or other reasons. By replacing the need for separate cards in each city, it reduces hassle and promotes cashless, contactless travel. The low cost and zero-KYC feature make it accessible to a wide range of users, including daily commuters and occasional travellers. It also supports the government's push for unified mobility solutions under the NCMC framework, encouraging greater use of public transport.

Currently available in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, the card is expected to cover more cities as additional transit operators integrate NCMC. Blinkit is handling deliveries in these locations.