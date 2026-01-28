Oshiwara Firing Case: Cops Begin Process To Cancel KRK's Pistol Licence

Cops Begin Process To Cancel KRK's Pistol Licence |

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday remanded actor Kamaal Rashid Khan to 14 days of judicial custody in the Oshiwara firing case. The police also told the court that he has admitted to firing the shots.

Weapon Licence Cancellation

Meanwhile, the Versova police have initiated the process to cancel Khan’s weapon licence – a 7.76 mm German-made Mauser – and the relevant documents have been forwarded to the police commissioner office. Khan's lawyer Sana Khan has applied for bail and the hearing is scheduled today.

Recovery of Ammunition

The police had sought Khan's further custody on the ground that crucial ammunition was yet to be recovered. The investigating officer informed the court that two rounds had allegedly been fired, but only one empty cartridge was recovered. Police submitted that the licensed pistol can hold seven bullets and that the whereabouts of the remaining rounds were yet to be ascertained. An officer added that Khan told the police he would hand over the remaining bullets after securing bail, claiming they were with his brother in Uttar Pradesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Court Questions Necessity

When the court was told that nobody was injured, it then questioned the need for further police custody. The judge also sought clarity on the distance between the firing spot and the complainant’s residence. Police said it was around 400 to 500 metres, however, advocate Sana claimed the distance was closer to one km. She questioned whether a bullet could travel that far; to which, the police replied in affirmative.

Also Watch:

Bail Argument and Legal Stand

Advocate Sana further argued that the arrest was not in accordance with law as a notice was not served before it. She pointed out that the police had already seized the weapon and that there were no eyewitnesses. Sana averred the case, at most, amounted to a violation related to accounting for ammunition, which falls under the Arms Act and is a minor offence punishable with a fine or up to six months’ imprisonment.

Bullet Trajectory Evidence

According to the police, on January 18, two bullets were found lodged in a cupboard and a wall inside the flats of screenwriter Neeraj Mishra and model Prateek Baid in the Nalanda building around 300 metres from Khan’s bungalow. The officer said investigators used an AI-based tool to analyse the bullet trajectory and sound pattern, which allegedly linked the firing to Khan’s weapon.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/