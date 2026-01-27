 'Amrita Singh Put Me Through Trauma...': Orry BREAKS Silence On Feud With Sara Ali Khan, Takes Another Indirect Dig At Her Career
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Amrita Singh Put Me Through Trauma...': Orry BREAKS Silence On Feud With Sara Ali Khan, Takes Another Indirect Dig At Her Career

'Amrita Singh Put Me Through Trauma...': Orry BREAKS Silence On Feud With Sara Ali Khan, Takes Another Indirect Dig At Her Career

Influencer Orry, once close to Sara Ali Khan, opened up about their fallout, saying, "Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through... I just don't think I can do that anymore." He added that reconciliation with Sara could be possible if Amrita offers an apology.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Orry, Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan | Photo Via Instagram

Influencer and content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, who is known for his high-profile Bollywood friendships, once shared a close bond with Sara Ali Khan. However, the two now appear to be at loggerheads. Their fallout sparked a social media buzz after Orry posted a reel taking a dig at Sara, prompting her and Ibrahim Ali Khan to unfollow him on Instagram.

'Amrita Singh Put Me Through Trauma': Orry

After taking several jabs at Sara, Orry has finally addressed the feud, claiming that her mother, Amrita Singh, put him through 'trauma.' Speaking to Hindustan Times, Orry said, "I unfollowed Sara a while ago.. and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years. Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don't think I can do that anymore."

Read Also
Orry Takes DIG At Sara Ali Khan's Career While Posing From Lollapalooza India 2026 After She...
article-image

Further, Orry addressed his dig at Sara’s career, stating that he doesn’t believe he said anything wrong. He explained that it was merely a small joke about her career, and he highly doubts that Sara was even upset by it.

FPJ Shorts
MPCB Secures Top Rank In Maharashtra’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Plus Programme, Excels In E-Governance
MPCB Secures Top Rank In Maharashtra’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Plus Programme, Excels In E-Governance
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz Extortion Case
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz Extortion Case
Brahmaputra Tragedy: Boat Capsizes In Chenga, Women And Children Among Seven Missing
Brahmaputra Tragedy: Boat Capsizes In Chenga, Women And Children Among Seven Missing
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder

Continuing with yet another indirect dig, Orry added, "The whole internet makes fun of Sara’s movies all the time.. her biggest body of work is a series of memes that she’s delivered via movies.. people make fun of me being jobless all the time.. it’s not that deep."

When asked if he would reconcile with Sara in the future, Orry said, "If Amrita Singh were to apologise I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future."

Read Also
Sara Ali Khan Third-Wheels Rumoured Couple Ibrahim Ali Khan & Palak Tiwari On Their Movie Date In...
article-image

On Monday, after Orry's jab, Sara posted a song with lyrics about steering clear of unnecessary controversies.

Sara took to her Instagram Stories to wish a friend a happy birthday, sharing a collage of vacation photos from their time together.

She added Vikram Sarkar's Naam Chale to the Story, selecting lyrics that read: "Khulle Se Khate Na Padte Hisaban Mei Masti Mei Rehte Hum Rehte Na Yadan Me Ek Life Mili Baby Jee Rey Swadan Me Talented Balak Na Padte Vivaadan Me." While she didn’t respond to Orry’s remarks directly, her choice of song and lyrics has sparked curiosity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Amrita Singh Put Me Through Trauma...': Orry BREAKS Silence On Feud With Sara Ali Khan, Takes...
'Amrita Singh Put Me Through Trauma...': Orry BREAKS Silence On Feud With Sara Ali Khan, Takes...
Anupamaa Written Update, January 27: Anupama Refuses Dirty Politics As She Fights Against Rajni;...
Anupamaa Written Update, January 27: Anupama Refuses Dirty Politics As She Fights Against Rajni;...
Arijit Singh Retires: Throwback To When Superstar Performed At IPL, World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony...
Arijit Singh Retires: Throwback To When Superstar Performed At IPL, World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony...
Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo & Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan...
Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo & Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 27: Abhira Tries To Make Vani & Maira Friends...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 27: Abhira Tries To Make Vani & Maira Friends...