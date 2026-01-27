'Amrita Singh Put Me Through Trauma...': Orry BREAKS Silence On Feud With Sara Ali Khan, Takes Another Indirect Dig At Her Career

Orry, Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan | Photo Via Instagram

Influencer and content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, who is known for his high-profile Bollywood friendships, once shared a close bond with Sara Ali Khan. However, the two now appear to be at loggerheads. Their fallout sparked a social media buzz after Orry posted a reel taking a dig at Sara, prompting her and Ibrahim Ali Khan to unfollow him on Instagram.

'Amrita Singh Put Me Through Trauma': Orry

After taking several jabs at Sara, Orry has finally addressed the feud, claiming that her mother, Amrita Singh, put him through 'trauma.' Speaking to Hindustan Times, Orry said, "I unfollowed Sara a while ago.. and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years. Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don't think I can do that anymore."

Further, Orry addressed his dig at Sara’s career, stating that he doesn’t believe he said anything wrong. He explained that it was merely a small joke about her career, and he highly doubts that Sara was even upset by it.

Continuing with yet another indirect dig, Orry added, "The whole internet makes fun of Sara’s movies all the time.. her biggest body of work is a series of memes that she’s delivered via movies.. people make fun of me being jobless all the time.. it’s not that deep."

When asked if he would reconcile with Sara in the future, Orry said, "If Amrita Singh were to apologise I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future."

On Monday, after Orry's jab, Sara posted a song with lyrics about steering clear of unnecessary controversies.

Sara took to her Instagram Stories to wish a friend a happy birthday, sharing a collage of vacation photos from their time together.

She added Vikram Sarkar's Naam Chale to the Story, selecting lyrics that read: "Khulle Se Khate Na Padte Hisaban Mei Masti Mei Rehte Hum Rehte Na Yadan Me Ek Life Mili Baby Jee Rey Swadan Me Talented Balak Na Padte Vivaadan Me." While she didn’t respond to Orry’s remarks directly, her choice of song and lyrics has sparked curiosity.