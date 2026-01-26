 Orry Takes DIG At Sara Ali Khan's Career While Posing From Lollapalooza India 2026 After She Unfollows Him, Netizens Call Him 'Bully'
Influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has reignited his feud with actress Sara Ali Khan after their fallout over his '3 Worst Names' reel, which led her to unfollow him. On Monday, Orry shared a reel from Lollapalooza India 2026 and took a dig at her career, replying to a comment with, "Sara Ali Khan’s hits." Sara is yet to respond.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Orry, Sara Ali Khan | Photo Via Instagram

Influencer and content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, who is known for his high-profile Bollywood friendships, appears to have sparked a major controversy with actress Sara Ali Khan, with whom he once shared a close bond and frequently posed for photos. The rift reportedly began after Orry shared a reel titled '3 Worst Names', in which he mentioned the names Sara, Amrita (Singh) and Palak (Tiwari) without surnames. Soon after, Sara unfollowed Orry on Instagram.

Orry Takes Dig At Sara Ali Khan Again

Now, Orry has taken yet another dig at Sara, this time seemingly targeting her career. On Monday, he shared a video on his Instagram handle from Lollapalooza India 2026, putting a twist on content creator Amulya Rattan's clip in which she calls out a man's 'civic sense' for walking behind her while she was recording.

In the video, Orry was seen wearing a blue top featuring a printed dotted outline resembling a bra. However, it was not his outfit but his apparent jibe at Sara's career that truly caught the internet's attention.

article-image

What Orry Said

An Instagram user commented, "Genuine question: What exactly is that bra holding together?" To which, Orry replied, "Sara Ali Khan’s hits."

Netizens React

Netizens were quick to notice Orry's dig at Sara, calling it 'unnecessary' and accusing him of bullying. A user on Reddit wrote, "Sara ali khan can be wrong in many ways but whatever orry is doing is next level pathetic!! Imagine a grown up person is behaving like this. Problem of having everything in their life so that they don't have to worry about anything other than throwing shade on others!! Sorry this isn't cool anymore!!"

Another wrote, "Now he’s doing it for clout, bas. He wants free publicity from Sara." A third user said, "Orry would never do this to khushi or other nepo because they have powerful parents. Disturbing he would do this to a friend."

"I can't believe he is speaking trash so openly," commented another person on Reddit. 

article-image
More shade at Sara Ali Khan from Orry.
byu/thetrollslayer1508 inBollyBlindsNGossip

As of now, Sara Ali Khan has not reacted to Orry's digs at her.

