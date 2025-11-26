 'Aisa Mat Kheecho..': Orry Irked At Anti-Narcotics Cell Official For Pulling Him As He Appears For Questioning In ₹252 Cr Drugs Case In Mumbai—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Aisa Mat Kheecho..': Orry Irked At Anti-Narcotics Cell Official For Pulling Him As He Appears For Questioning In ₹252 Cr Drugs Case In Mumbai—VIDEO

'Aisa Mat Kheecho..': Orry Irked At Anti-Narcotics Cell Official For Pulling Him As He Appears For Questioning In ₹252 Cr Drugs Case In Mumbai—VIDEO

Influencer and content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, appeared for questioning at Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell, Ghatkopar unit, in connection with a Rs 252 crore drugs case on Wednesday. Stepping out of his car amid a mob of people and paps, Orry, irritated as an ANC official grabbed him, said, "Why is he pulling? Aisa mat kheecho…"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
article-image

Influencer and content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry appeared for questioned at the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell, Ghatkopar unit, in connection with a Rs 252 crore drugs case. He had earlier been called on 20 November but did not appear, on Wednesday, November 26, he finally appeared before investigators on Wednesday for questioning and was mobbed by people and paparazzi gathered outside the office.

Orry Irritated At ANC Official For Pulling Him

With his bodyguards by his side, Orry stepped out of his car into the huge crowd that immediately mobbed him. Amid the chaos, he made his way through to the office when an ANC official seemed to grab him. Irritated, Orry asked the officer not to, saying, "Why is he pulling? Aisa mat kheecho..."

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card 2025; Theory Exams Start On December 9
BBOSE Releases Class 12 Admit Card 2025; Theory Exams Start On December 9
'60 Million Homeless Dogs In India & No Shelters': PETA India Reacts To Maharashtra Cabinet's Stray Dogs Removal Order After SC's Directive, Calls It 'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos'
'60 Million Homeless Dogs In India & No Shelters': PETA India Reacts To Maharashtra Cabinet's Stray Dogs Removal Order After SC's Directive, Calls It 'Recipe For Cruelty & Chaos'
T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To Know Everything
T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa Surpasses 5 Billion Views: A Historic Milestone In Indian Music; Here's To Know Everything
Hong Kong Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Rips Through 35-Storey Buildings; At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped
Hong Kong Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Rips Through 35-Storey Buildings; At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped
Read Also
Orry Enjoys Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert Amid Drugs Case Controversy - Watch Video
article-image

The ANC had issued a second summons to Orry, directing him to join the investigation. Earlier, he was summoned on November 20, but he informed the agency that he would not be available until November 25. Following this, a second summons was issued, requiring him to appear on November 26.

The ANC is expected to record Orry's statement as part of the ongoing probe into the high-profile drugs syndicate.

This summons follows disclosures made by Mohammed Salim Sohail Shaikh, also known as Lavish, a drug supplier recently deported from Dubai. He is a prime suspect in the ₹252-crore mephedrone (MD) drug trafficking case unearthed by Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in March 2024.

According to a report in India Today, Dola's son, Taher Dola, who was extradited from the UAE in August, shared key details during interrogation and revealed that several Bollywood stars, models, rappers, filmmakers, and even Dawood's relatives attended drug parties organised by him in India and abroad.

"The said accused has previously organised drug parties in the country and abroad with Alisha Parkar, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, Zishan Siddiqui, Ori alias Orhan, Abbas Mastaan, Loka and many other people and has himself joined in them and is supplying drugs to these and other people," stated the report.

Siddhanth Kapoor Appears Before Mumbai Police

On Tuesday, actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhanth, appeared before the Anti-Narcotics Cell in connection with a Rs 252-crore drugs case.

He had come to the ANC Ghatkopar Unit at around 1 pm and, after questioning, left at 6 pm. During the five-hour interrogation, ANC police officers recorded a 10–12-page statement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Naagin 7: Puneet Tejwani To Star Opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Ektaa Kapoor's Show?

Naagin 7: Puneet Tejwani To Star Opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Ektaa Kapoor's Show?

Zootopia 2 Review: Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin & Ke Huy Quan’s Voice Roles Make For A Wild...

Zootopia 2 Review: Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin & Ke Huy Quan’s Voice Roles Make For A Wild...

'Aisa Mat Kheecho..': Orry Irked At Anti-Narcotics Cell Official For Pulling Him As He Appears For...

'Aisa Mat Kheecho..': Orry Irked At Anti-Narcotics Cell Official For Pulling Him As He Appears For...

252-Crore Drugs Case: Social Media Influencer Orry Appears Before Mumbai Crime Branch’s ANC...

252-Crore Drugs Case: Social Media Influencer Orry Appears Before Mumbai Crime Branch’s ANC...

Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC's World Cup Special Episode After Wedding & Cheating Controversy

Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC's World Cup Special Episode After Wedding & Cheating Controversy