Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo & Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Among His Latest Tracks

Singer Arijit Singh left fans shocked after announcing his retirement from playback singing. In a social media note, the singer revealed that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist. However, he clarified that he will complete his pending commitments and that fans can expect some releases in 2026.

Arijit Singh Retires As Playback Singer

On Tuesday, in a Facebook post, Arijit wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me."

He added, "I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music."

Before making the announcement, Arijit had lent his voice to a song from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's upcoming film O Romeo, which was released earlier today on YouTube. Titled Hum Toh Tere Hi Liye The, the track has been released only in audio format so far and appears to be a romantic number.

The singer also lent his voice to Salman Khan's upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Titled Maatrubhumi, the song was released on January 24, 2026, just days ahead of Republic Day, and serves as a tribute to the motherland and a salute to the soldiers who protect the nation.

Arijit Singh has won two National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer: for Binte Dil from Padmaavat (2018) and Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.