 Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo & Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Among His Latest Tracks
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo & Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Among His Latest Tracks

Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo & Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Among His Latest Tracks

Arijit Singh left fans shocked after announcing his retirement from playback singing. He revealed he won't take new assignments but will complete pending projects, with some releases expected in 2026. Recently, he lent his voice to Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo song Hum Toh Tere Hi Liye The and Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan track Maatrubhumi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
article-image

Singer Arijit Singh left fans shocked after announcing his retirement from playback singing. In a social media note, the singer revealed that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist. However, he clarified that he will complete his pending commitments and that fans can expect some releases in 2026.

Arijit Singh Retires As Playback Singer

On Tuesday, in a Facebook post, Arijit wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me."

He added, "I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music."

FPJ Shorts
Thane MACT Awards Over ₹10 Lakh Compensation To Advocate And Tutor Injured In 2016 Vasind Road Accident
Thane MACT Awards Over ₹10 Lakh Compensation To Advocate And Tutor Injured In 2016 Vasind Road Accident
Republic Day 2026: Sanitation Worker Hoists National Flag At Malad Police Station In Mumbai
Republic Day 2026: Sanitation Worker Hoists National Flag At Malad Police Station In Mumbai
WhatsApp Unveils High-Security Mode: Here’s What It Does For Stronger Protection
WhatsApp Unveils High-Security Mode: Here’s What It Does For Stronger Protection
Attention Mumbaikars: BMC Announces 10 Per Cent Water Cut In Island City And Eastern Suburbs For 12 Days From January 27; Check Affected Areas
Attention Mumbaikars: BMC Announces 10 Per Cent Water Cut In Island City And Eastern Suburbs For 12 Days From January 27; Check Affected Areas

Before making the announcement, Arijit had lent his voice to a song from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's upcoming film O Romeo, which was released earlier today on YouTube. Titled Hum Toh Tere Hi Liye The, the track has been released only in audio format so far and appears to be a romantic number.

The singer also lent his voice to Salman Khan's upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Titled Maatrubhumi, the song was released on January 24, 2026, just days ahead of Republic Day, and serves as a tribute to the motherland and a salute to the soldiers who protect the nation.

Arijit Singh has won two National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer: for Binte Dil from Padmaavat (2018) and Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Amrita Singh Put Me Through Trauma...': Orry BREAKS Silence On Feud With Sara Ali Khan, Takes...
'Amrita Singh Put Me Through Trauma...': Orry BREAKS Silence On Feud With Sara Ali Khan, Takes...
Anupamaa Written Update, January 27: Anupama Refuses Dirty Politics As She Fights Against Rajni;...
Anupamaa Written Update, January 27: Anupama Refuses Dirty Politics As She Fights Against Rajni;...
Arijit Singh Retires: Throwback To When Superstar Performed At IPL, World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony...
Arijit Singh Retires: Throwback To When Superstar Performed At IPL, World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony...
Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo & Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan...
Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo & Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 27: Abhira Tries To Make Vani & Maira Friends...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 27: Abhira Tries To Make Vani & Maira Friends...