 Anupamaa Written Update, January 27: Anupama Refuses Dirty Politics As She Fights Against Rajni; Parag Struggles To Save Kothari House
Anupama chooses dignity over negative PR as Rajni publicly turns against her, even using her children in the conflict. Meanwhile, chawl people gets the notice of 3 days to vacant the place.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
Anupamaa Written Update, January 27: Today’s episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama addressing the media, clearly stating what she wants from Rajni. She demands an apology and wants Rajni to step back, but firmly refuses to reveal any of Rajni’s secrets. Watching the coverage on television, Rajni mocks Anupama for not using her relationship with her daughter as a weapon against her.

When it is Rajni’s turn to speak to the media, she calls Anupama a liar. Rajni claims that she was fully aware of the contents of the NOC papers and signed them only after understanding everything. Unlike Anupama, Rajni uses her relationship with her children to strengthen her case. Anupama is left heartbroken by Rajni’s actions. At that moment, Rajni’s daughter Prerna arrives and urges Anupama to call the media, saying she is ready to reveal the truth about Rajni’s relationship with her children as well. However, Anupama refuses, stating that she wants to fight with dignity and will not resort to cheap tactics to win.

Meanwhile, Manik Bhai arrives at the Kothari house, claiming that he will do whatever it takes to save the house. However, he adds that if he invests money to free it, the house will have to be transferred in his name. This angers Parag, who immediately asks him to leave. Later, Parag questions Motiba about why she approached Manik Bhai for help despite knowing his true nature. Motiba insists that she will do anything to save the house and later suggests that Parag should join hands with Rajni.

As the Kothari family grows anxious about losing their home, Gautam informs his wife Mahi that he has made an investment without Parag’s knowledge. Both mentally prepare themselves for the possibility of the Kothari house being auctioned.

On the other hand, Anupama is advised by everyone to use negative PR to win the case, but she remains firm in her decision to stay honest and not resort to such tactics. Soon, a builder arrives and gives a three-day notice, asking Anupama to accept Rajni’s offer or face the demolition of the chawl. Despite being deeply hurt, Anupama vows to keep trying.

The next day, Anupama, along with a group of women including Prerna, protests outside Rajni’s house by chanting "Rajni Desai hai hai." The situation worries Rajni and Varun, as Prerna standing against them could seriously affect their image. During the protest, a man approaches Anupama and offers her a chance to join his political party. Anupama declines, stating that she does not want to give the issue a political angle.

The episode ends with Parag being forced to consider auctioning his house. The promo shows Rajni getting the chawl set on fire, unaware that her own daughter Prerna is trapped inside.

