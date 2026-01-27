Nashik Forest Officers Madhavi Jadhav & Darshana Saunpure Face Notice For Interrupting Girish Mahajan's Speech Over Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Omission

Nashik Forest Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan’s Speech For Not Mentioning Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar | Video Screengrab

The two female officers from the state forest department, Madhavi Jadhav and Darshana Saunpure, who confronted Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan during his Republic Day address in Nashik for failing to mention Dr BR Ambedkar’s name, will be served notice under the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules seeking an explanation for their unruly behaviour. No police complaint has been registered against either of the female officers so far.

Disciplinary Process Explained:

“As per the rules, a notice will be issued by the forest department allowing them to explain their side. If the department is not satisfied with the explanation, further disciplinary action can be taken,” said a senior officer from Mantrayala. The officer clarified that actions will be taken in a step-by-step manner as per rules, and no government employee can be suspended directly. “The case would be different if there was a police case. But both officers are given a warning and let go,” he added.

Officers Speak Out:

“We are on leave post Republic Day parade. We haven’t done anything unconstitutional, and do not fear any action. We will present our side if asked,” said Jadhav, speaking with the FPJ on Tuesday.

Protest During Flag Ceremony:

The Republic Day celebrations took a dramatic turn in Nashik on Monday after Mahajan, in his customary address after the flag unfurling ceremony, skipped Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name, the architect of the Indian constitution. Jadhav and Saunpure, who were on duty, immediately staged a protest and strongly objected to Minister Mahajan and the female anchor at the stage for not mentioning Dr Ambedkar during the program. They questioned why the minister mentioned personalities ‘unrelated’ to the event while omitting Babasaheb, who symbolises the constitution and Republic Day.

Police Custody and Chaos:

The incident occurred at the Police Parade Ground in Nashik, where the main Republic Day event was underway. The heated confrontation created a chaotic situation, and both officers were taken into police custody. Jadhav and Saunpure were taken to Sarkar Wada police station, where the police gave a verbal warning and released them. However, in the meantime, a big group of Ambedkar supporters gathered outside the police station in support of the officers. The incident created a law-and-order situation.

Video Goes Viral:

The video of the incident is widely circulated on social media, where angry Jadhav is heard saying to other officials, “Madam, you too exist because of the Constitution. The Guardian Minister also exists because of the Constitution. No caste discrimination has been done. Equality has been established. Names of those who are not responsible for democracy have been mentioned. But the name of the person who is the architect of Republic Day was not mentioned."

Minister Responds:

Meanwhile, Mahajan expressed regret, saying the omission was unintentional. Speaking to the media, Mahajan emphasised that there was no ill intent and highlighted his long-standing respect for Dr Ambedkar and his ideology. He also took X and said, “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar made us what we are. Preserving the thought of this great Bharat Ratna is part of the BJP’s tradition. As a follower of Ambedkar’s ideology, I have been celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti for the last 40 years through community activities and remain committed to his vision.”

Public Opinion:

A local resident B Pagare said, “The staff who writes the minister’s speech is equally responsible for this irresponsible behaviour. The crowd that gathered in protest were in support of women officers. It requires guts to speak up against the minister.”

Political Reaction:

Meanwhile, the president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar, condemned the omission of the name and criticised the BJP and RSS for repeated attempts to undermine Ambedkar’s legacy. He also warned that the omission of Ambedkar’s name could be a punishable offence.

